Interactive quizzes in a gitbook

With this plugin, a book can contain interactive quizzes.

How to use it?

This plugin is installed by default with gitbook 1.0.1.

To use the quizzes plugin in your Gitbook project, add the quizzes plugin to the book.json file.

{ "plugins" : [ "quizzes" ] }

If you want to use multiple plugins in your project, seperate the plugin names with a comma. For example: "plugins": ["quizzes", "exercises"] .

Quizzes format

Quizzes need to start and finish with a separation bar ( --- or *** ).