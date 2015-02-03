With this plugin, a book can contain interactive quizzes.
This plugin is installed by default with gitbook 1.0.1.
To use the quizzes plugin in your Gitbook project, add the
quizzes plugin to the
book.json file.
{
"plugins": ["quizzes"]
}
If you want to use multiple plugins in your project, seperate the plugin names with a comma. For example:
"plugins": ["quizzes", "exercises"].
Quizzes need to start and finish with a separation bar (
--- or
***).
---
Here's a quiz about Gitbook
| | Good | Bad |
| ---------------- | ---- | --- |
| What is Gitbook? | (x) | ( ) |
> Gitbook is good
What does Gitbook support?
- [x] Table-based questions with radio buttons
- [x] Table-based questions with checkboxes
- [ ] Telepathy
- [x] List-based questions with checkboxes
- [x] List-based questions with radio buttons
- [ ] Moon-on-a-stick
> Gitbook supports table and list based quiz questions using either radio buttons or checkboxes.
>
> Gitbook is not telepathic and does not give you the moon on a stick.
---