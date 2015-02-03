openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-quizzes

by GitbookIO
1.0.0

Interactive quizzes in a gitbook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Interactive quizzes in a gitbook

With this plugin, a book can contain interactive quizzes.

How to use it?

This plugin is installed by default with gitbook 1.0.1.

To use the quizzes plugin in your Gitbook project, add the quizzes plugin to the book.json file.

{
    "plugins": ["quizzes"]
}

If you want to use multiple plugins in your project, seperate the plugin names with a comma. For example: "plugins": ["quizzes", "exercises"].

Quizzes format

Quizzes need to start and finish with a separation bar (--- or ***).

---

Here's a quiz about Gitbook

|                  | Good | Bad |
| ---------------- | ---- | --- |
| What is Gitbook? | (x)  | ( ) |

> Gitbook is good

What does Gitbook support?
- [x] Table-based questions with radio buttons
- [x] Table-based questions with checkboxes
- [ ] Telepathy
- [x] List-based questions with checkboxes
- [x] List-based questions with radio buttons
- [ ] Moon-on-a-stick

> Gitbook supports table and list based quiz questions using either radio buttons or checkboxes.
>
> Gitbook is not telepathic and does not give you the moon on a stick.

---

