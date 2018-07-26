Add the plugin to your
book.json, and disable default GitBook code highlighting:
{
"plugins": ["prism", "-highlight"]
}
css
Override default styles. All css files must reside in the same folder.
"pluginsConfig": {
"prism": {
"css": [
"prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css"
]
}
}
lang
Support non-standard syntax prefixes by aliasing existing prefixes.
"pluginsConfig": {
"prism": {
"lang": {
"flow": "typescript"
}
}
}
ignore
Due to other plugins using code block notion to denote other functionality, you can ignore certain langs
"pluginsConfig": {
"prism": {
"ignore": [
"mermaid",
"eval-js"
]
}
}
https://github.com/PrismJS/prism
prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css
prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css
prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css
prismjs/themes/prism-dark.css
prismjs/themes/prism-coy.css
https://github.com/atelierbram/syntax-highlighting
syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-ocean.dark.css
syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-google.light.css
syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-xonokai.css
Originally based on https://github.com/spricity/google_code_prettify.
Apache 2