Usage

Add the plugin to your book.json , and disable default GitBook code highlighting:

{ "plugins" : [ "prism" , "-highlight" ] }

Options

css

Override default styles. All css files must reside in the same folder.

"pluginsConfig" : { "prism" : { "css" : [ "prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css" ] } }

lang

Support non-standard syntax prefixes by aliasing existing prefixes.

"pluginsConfig" : { "prism" : { "lang" : { "flow" : "typescript" } } }

ignore

Due to other plugins using code block notion to denote other functionality, you can ignore certain langs

"pluginsConfig" : { "prism" : { "ignore" : [ "mermaid" , "eval-js" ] } }

Prism Themes

https://github.com/PrismJS/prism

Okaidia prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css

Solarized Light prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css

Tomorrow prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css

Dark prismjs/themes/prism-dark.css

Coy prismjs/themes/prism-coy.css

Atelierbram Themes

https://github.com/atelierbram/syntax-highlighting

Base16 Ocean Dark syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-ocean.dark.css

Google Light syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-google.light.css

Xonokai syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-xonokai.css

Credits

Originally based on https://github.com/spricity/google_code_prettify.

License

Apache 2