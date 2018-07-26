openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-prism

by dan
2.4.0 (see all)

Gitbook plugin for Prism highlighting

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gitbook Plugin for Prism

NPM

Before
After

Usage

Add the plugin to your book.json, and disable default GitBook code highlighting:

{
  "plugins": ["prism", "-highlight"]
}

Options

css

Override default styles. All css files must reside in the same folder.

"pluginsConfig": {
  "prism": {
    "css": [
      "prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css"
    ]
  }
}

lang

Support non-standard syntax prefixes by aliasing existing prefixes.

"pluginsConfig": {
  "prism": {
    "lang": {
      "flow": "typescript"
    }
  }
}

ignore

Due to other plugins using code block notion to denote other functionality, you can ignore certain langs

"pluginsConfig": {
  "prism": {
    "ignore": [
      "mermaid",
      "eval-js"
    ]
  }
}

Prism Themes

https://github.com/PrismJS/prism

Okaidia prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css

Okaidia

Solarized Light prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css

Solarized Light

Tomorrow prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css

Tomorrow

Dark prismjs/themes/prism-dark.css

Dark

Coy prismjs/themes/prism-coy.css

Coy

Atelierbram Themes

https://github.com/atelierbram/syntax-highlighting

Base16 Ocean Dark syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-ocean.dark.css

Base16 Ocean Dark

Google Light syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-base16-google.light.css

Google Light

Xonokai syntax-highlighting/assets/css/prism/prism-xonokai.css

Google Light

Credits

Originally based on https://github.com/spricity/google_code_prettify.

License

Apache 2

