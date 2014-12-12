GitBook PlantUml Plugin

This is a sample plugin for GitBook and is specially adapted for GitBook from PlantUML. Gitbook PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.

Example:

Text format uml:

```uml @startuml Class Stage Class Timeout { +constructor: function (cfg) +timeout: function (ctx) +overdue: function (ctx) +stage: Stage } Stage <| @enduml ```

Image uml.

How to use it:

Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:

$ npm install gitbook-plugin-plantuml

Configure plugin in book.json .

{ "plugins" : [ "plantuml" ] }

This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.

$ gitbook serve yourbook

or

$ gitbook build yourbook

Additional requirements:

Create a directory /assets/images/uml in the root of your project.

Install PlantUML. (Download plantuml.jar to root path)

For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.