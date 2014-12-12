openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpp

gitbook-plugin-plantuml

by Kyle Lin
0.0.15 (see all)

Gitbook PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitBook PlantUml Plugin

This is a sample plugin for GitBook and is specially adapted for GitBook from PlantUML. Gitbook PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.

Example:

Text format uml:

```uml
@startuml

	Class Stage
	Class Timeout {
		+constructor:function(cfg)
		+timeout:function(ctx)
		+overdue:function(ctx)
		+stage: Stage
	}
 	Stage <|-- Timeout

@enduml
```

Image uml.

How to use it:

Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:

$ npm install gitbook-plugin-plantuml

Configure plugin in book.json.

{
    "plugins": ["plantuml"]
}

This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.

$ gitbook serve yourbook

or

$ gitbook build yourbook

Additional requirements:

  • Create a directory /assets/images/uml in the root of your project.
  • Install PlantUML. (Download plantuml.jar to root path)

For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.

$ brew install graphviz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial