This is a sample plugin for GitBook and is specially adapted for GitBook from PlantUML. Gitbook PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.
Example:
Text format uml:
```uml
@startuml
Class Stage
Class Timeout {
+constructor:function(cfg)
+timeout:function(ctx)
+overdue:function(ctx)
+stage: Stage
}
Stage <|-- Timeout
@enduml
```
Image uml.
Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:
$ npm install gitbook-plugin-plantuml
Configure plugin in
book.json.
{
"plugins": ["plantuml"]
}
This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local
gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.
$ gitbook serve yourbook
or
$ gitbook build yourbook
Additional requirements:
For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.
$ brew install graphviz