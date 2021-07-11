page-treeview
a gitbook-plugin for generating a "Treeview" for each page.
Installation
add the following plugins to your
book.json and run
gitbook install
{
"plugins": ["page-treeview"]
}
Usage
just find plugin on gitbook and install it on your gitbook project.
configuration option can be set as an obj like, and of course you can use a default value shown as followed:
{
"plugins": [
"page-treeview"
],
"pluginsConfig": {
"page-treeview": {
"copyright": "Copyright © aleen42",
"minHeaderCount": "2",
"minHeaderDeep": "2"
}
}
}
What Treeview looks like in Markdown?
Treeview will only generate treeviews for headers between level 1 and 6. Here I'll list some cases with different structure (each number means the level a head tag, like 1 for <h1>):
1-1-2-3-4-1
3-4-2-3-4-5-1-2-3
1-2-3-1-3-4-5-1-2
Tests
npm test
📜 License
MIT © aleen42