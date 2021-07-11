a gitbook-plugin for generating a "Treeview" for each page.

Installation

add the following plugins to your book.json and run gitbook install

{ "plugins" : [ "page-treeview" ] }

Usage

just find plugin on gitbook and install it on your gitbook project.

configuration option can be set as an obj like, and of course you can use a default value shown as followed:

{ "plugins" : [ "page-treeview" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "page-treeview" : { "copyright" : "Copyright © aleen42" , "minHeaderCount" : "2" , "minHeaderDeep" : "2" } } }

What Treeview looks like in Markdown?

Treeview will only generate treeviews for headers between level 1 and 6. Here I'll list some cases with different structure (each number means the level a head tag, like 1 for <h1>):

1

1 2 3 4

1

3 4 2 3 4 5

1 2 3



1 2 3

1 3 4 5

1 2



Tests

npm test

