gitbook-plugin-page-toc

by Leo Liang
1.1.1 (see all)

Add Table of Contents (TOC) to every page in your GitBook.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

gitbook-plugin-page-toc

This plugin adds a table of contents (TOC) to each page in your Gitbook. You can set whether the TOC appears on all pages by default, and you can enable or disable the TOC on individual pages to override the default.

Install

Add the plugin to your book.json:

{
  "plugins": [ "page-toc" ],
  "pluginsConfig": {
    "page-toc": {
      "selector": ".markdown-section h1, .markdown-section h2, .markdown-section h3, .markdown-section h4",
      "position": "before-first",
      "showByDefault": true
    }
  }
}

Configuration

  • selector : CSS selector to select the elements to put anchors on
    • Default: .markdown-section h1, .markdown-section h2, .markdown-section h3, .markdown-section h4, which include headings from level 1 to level 4.
  • position : Position of TOC
    • Allowed values:
      • before-first (default) : Before the first heading
      • top : On top of the page
  • showByDefault: Whether to show the TOC on all pages by default.
    • Default: true.

Use

To show a TOC in one of your pages, either set the showByDefault parameter to true in your book.json, or add the front matter item showToc: true to the top of the Markdown file like this:

---
showToc: true
---
# My interesting page that has a TOC

If you have the showByDefault parameter set to true and you want to hide the TOC on a page, add the front matter item showToc: false to the top of the Markdown file like this:

---
showToc: false
---
# My interesting page that does not have a TOC

The page-specific front matter overrides the showByDefault parameter.

CSS Customization

The TOC elements have class attribute .page-toc. You can override the styles in styles/website.css.

