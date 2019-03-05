This plugin adds a table of contents (TOC) to each page in your Gitbook. You can set whether the TOC appears on all pages by default, and you can enable or disable the TOC on individual pages to override the default.
Add the plugin to your
book.json:
{
"plugins": [ "page-toc" ],
"pluginsConfig": {
"page-toc": {
"selector": ".markdown-section h1, .markdown-section h2, .markdown-section h3, .markdown-section h4",
"position": "before-first",
"showByDefault": true
}
}
}
selector : CSS selector to select the elements to put anchors on
.markdown-section h1, .markdown-section h2, .markdown-section h3, .markdown-section h4,
which include headings from level 1 to level 4.
position : Position of TOC
before-first (default) : Before the first heading
top : On top of the page
showByDefault: Whether to show the TOC on all pages by default.
true.
To show a TOC in one of your pages, either set the
showByDefault parameter to
true in your
book.json, or add the front matter item
showToc: true to the top of the Markdown file like this:
---
showToc: true
---
# My interesting page that has a TOC
If you have the
showByDefault parameter set to
true and you want to hide the TOC on a page, add the front matter item
showToc: false to the top of the Markdown file like this:
---
showToc: false
---
# My interesting page that does not have a TOC
The page-specific front matter overrides the
showByDefault parameter.
The TOC elements have class attribute
.page-toc. You can override the styles in
styles/website.css.