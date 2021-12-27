A GitBook plugin to show issues and some other information of the repository behind each page.
Normal Style
Symmetrical Style
Issues Part
In this part, you can specify a repository and show your latest 8 opened issues or pull requests in a book:
Notice that: because there is a rate-limiting for calling GitHub API, so it's suggested to generate a token following the site. In addition, you can only update this part after rebuilding your books!
Installation
Add the following plugins to your
book.json and run
gitbook install
{
"plugins": ["page-footer"]
}
Usage
Just find the plugin on gitbook and install it on your gitbook project.
The default configuration is:
{
"plugins": [
"page-footer"
],
"pluginsConfig": {
"page-footer": {
"description": "modified at",
"signature": "Aleen",
"wisdom": "More than a coder, more than a designer",
"format": "yyyy-MM-dd hh:mm:ss",
"copyright": "Copyright © aleen42",
"timeColor": "#666",
"copyrightColor": "#666",
"utcOffset": "8",
"isShowQRCode": true,
"isShowIssues": true,
"baseUri": "https://wiki.aleen42.com/",
"repo": "aleen42/PersonalWiki",
"issueNum": "8",
"token": "",
"style": "normal"
}
}
}
⛽ How to contribute
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
📜 License
MIT © aleen42