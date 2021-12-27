A GitBook plugin to show issues and some other information of the repository behind each page.

Normal Style

Symmetrical Style

Issues Part

In this part, you can specify a repository and show your latest 8 opened issues or pull requests in a book:

Notice that: because there is a rate-limiting for calling GitHub API, so it's suggested to generate a token following the site. In addition, you can only update this part after rebuilding your books!

Installation

Add the following plugins to your book.json and run gitbook install

{ "plugins" : [ "page-footer" ] }

Usage

Just find the plugin on gitbook and install it on your gitbook project.

The default configuration is:

{ "plugins" : [ "page-footer" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "page-footer" : { "description" : "modified at" , "signature" : "Aleen" , "wisdom" : "More than a coder, more than a designer" , "format" : "yyyy-MM-dd hh:mm:ss" , "copyright" : "Copyright © aleen42" , "timeColor" : "#666" , "copyrightColor" : "#666" , "utcOffset" : "8" , "isShowQRCode" : true , "isShowIssues" : true , "baseUri" : "https://wiki.aleen42.com/" , "repo" : "aleen42/PersonalWiki" , "issueNum" : "8" , "token" : "" , "style" : "normal" } } }

⛽ How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

📜 License

MIT © aleen42