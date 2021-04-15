nbinteract

nbinteract is a Python package that creates interactive webpages from Jupyter notebooks. nbinteract also has built-in support for interactive plotting. These interactions are driven by data, not callbacks, allowing authors to focus on the logic of their programs.

nbinteract is most useful for:

Data scientists that want to create simple interactive blog posts without having to know / work with Javascript.

Instructors that want to include interactive examples in their textbooks.

Students that want to publish data analysis that contains interactive demos.

Currently, nbinteract is in an alpha stage because of its quickly-changing API.

Examples

Most plotting functions from other libraries (e.g. matplotlib ) take data as input. nbinteract 's plotting functions take functions as input.

import numpy as np import nbinteract as nbi def normal (mean, sd) : '''Returns 1000 points drawn at random fron N(mean, sd)''' return np.random.normal(mean, sd, 1000 ) nbi.hist(normal, mean=( 0 , 10 ), sd=( 0 , 2.0 ), options=options)

Simulations are easy to create using nbinteract . In this simulation, we roll a die and plot the running average of the rolls. We can see that with more rolls, the average gets closer to the expected value: 3.5.

rolls = np.random.choice([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], size= 300 ) averages = np.cumsum(rolls) / np.arange( 1 , 301 ) def x_vals (num_rolls) : return range(num_rolls) def y_vals (xs) : return averages[:len(xs)] nbi.line(x_vals, y_vals, num_rolls=( 1 , 300 ))

Publishing

From a notebook cell:

nbi.publish( 'SamLau95/nbinteract-image/master' , 'homepage.ipynb' )

From the command line:

nbinteract SamLau95/nbinteract-image/master homepage.ipynb

For more information on publishing, see the tutorial which has a complete walkthrough on publishing a notebook to the web.

Installation

Using pip :

pip install nbinteract jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix bqplot

You may now import the nbinteract package in Python code and use the nbinteract CLI command to convert notebooks to HTML pages.

Tutorial and Documentation

Here's a link to the tutorial and docs for this project.

Developer Install

If you are interested in developing this project locally, run the following:

git clone https://github.com/SamLau95/nbinteract cd nbinteract pip install -e . jupyter nbconvert --to interact notebooks/Test.ipynb pip install -U ipywidgets jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix widgetsnbextension brew install yarn yarn install make -j2 serve

Feedback

If you have any questions or comments, send us a message on the Gitter channel. We appreciate your feedback!

