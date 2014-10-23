A plugin to GitBook to structure your book into multiple parts, rather than a single list of chapters. Modifies the output of the default 'site' templates to treat top level chapters as book "parts", and renumber the child chapters uniquely within that "part".

In other words, it changes the rendered summary from this:

1 . Part I - Introduction 1.1 . Really interesting 1.2 . Did you know? 1.3 . Oh yes 1.3 .1 . I know! 1.3 .2 . Quite 1.4 . Gosh 2 . Part 2 - Advanced 2.1 . Right then 2.2 . Let's get busy 2.3 . No more mucking about 2.4 . Of course

Into this:

Part I - Introduction 1 . Really interesting 2 . Did you know? 3 . Oh yes 3.1 . I know! 3.2 . Quite 4 . Gosh Part 2 - Advanced 1 . Right then 2 . Let's get busy 3 . No more mucking about 4 . Of course

The difference is mainly cosmetic - the part headers lose their chapter numbers, and child chapters are renumbered to be unique to that part (their left-most chapter number is removed - 1.2. becomes 2. ). Also, part headers are never greyed out, even if they don't have a link.

Usage

You can install it via npm:

npm install gitbook-plugin-multipart

And use it in your book by updating the list of plugins in your book.json file:

{ "plugins" : [ ..., "multipart" , ... ] }

This plugin requires GitBook 0.6.0 or above (as it relies on the summary:before plugin hook).

Note that it only works with the default site generator, since it manipulates the HTML of the generated page.

No changes to the SUMMARY.md are necessary - all chapters are still written in a single large list, with top level list items being converted into part titles.

However, as of GitBook 0.6.0, the plugin can now rewrite the SUMMARY.md before it's processed by GitBook. That means you can now split your summary list into multiple lists, separated by h2 markdown headers. For example, instead of writing this in your SUMMARY.md:

# Book Title * Part I - Introduction * Really interesting * Did you know? * Oh yes * I know! * Quite * Gosh * Part 2 - Advanced * Right then * Let's get busy * No more mucking about * Of course

you can now write:

# Book Title ## Part I - Introduction * Really interesting * Did you know? * Oh yes * I know! * Quite * Gosh ## Part 2 - Advanced * Right then * Let's get busy * No more mucking about * Of course

The plugin will render this as separate parts, with the header displayed in bold italics, and a divider placed above the new part heading.

Additionally, the plugin supports intro pages at the start of the summary. This are pages that don't have a heading, and appear directly below the Introduction node, with no visible page numbers and no divider.