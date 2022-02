Mermaid plugin for GitBook

Plugin for GitBook 3 which renders Mermaid diagrams and flow charts detected in the book markdown.

How to install it?

You can use install via NPM:

npm install gitbook-plugin-mermaid-gb3

And use it for your book with in the book.json:

{ "plugins" : [ "mermaid-gb3" ] }

How to use it?

Just put the code into fenced code block and tag it mermaid key word like this: