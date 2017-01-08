Note: Plugin is not actively maintained
Plugin for GitBook which renders Mermaid diagrams and flow charts detected in the book markdown.
You can use install via NPM:
$ npm install gitbook-plugin-mermaid
And use it for your book with in the book.json:
{
"plugins": ["mermaid"]
}
There are two options how can be graph put into the gitbook.
To use
embedded graph, put in your book block as:
{% mermaid %}
graph TD;
A-->B;
A-->C;
B-->D;
C-->D;
{% endmermaid %}
Plugin will pick up block body and replace it with generated svg diagram.
To load graph
from file, put in your book block as:
{% mermaid src="./diagram.mermaid" %}
{% endmermaid %}
If not absolute, plugin will resolve path given in
src attribute relative to the current book page,
load its content and generate svg diagram.