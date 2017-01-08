Mermaid plugin for GitBook

Note: Plugin is not actively maintained

Plugin for GitBook which renders Mermaid diagrams and flow charts detected in the book markdown.

How to install it?

You can use install via NPM:

npm install gitbook-plugin-mermaid

And use it for your book with in the book.json:

{ "plugins" : [ "mermaid" ] }

How to use it?

There are two options how can be graph put into the gitbook. To use embedded graph, put in your book block as:

{% mermaid %} graph TD ; A --> B ; A --> C ; B --> D ; C --> D ; {% endmermaid %}

Plugin will pick up block body and replace it with generated svg diagram. To load graph from file , put in your book block as:

{% mermaid src="./diagram.mermaid" %} {% endmermaid %}