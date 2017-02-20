This plugin uses MathJax to display Math/TeX formula. This is an official plugin. Versions
>=0.1.0 require GitBook
>=2.0.0.
Add it to your
book.json configuration:
{
"plugins": ["mathjax"]
}
Install your plugins using:
$ gitbook install ./
You can now add TeX formula to your book using the
{% math %} block:
When {% math %}a \ne 0{% endmath %}, there are two solutions to {% math %}(ax^2 + bx + c = 0){% endmath %} and they are {% math %}x = {-b \pm \sqrt{b^2-4ac} \over 2a}.{% endmath %}
You can also use the shortcut
$$:
When $$a \ne 0$$, there are two solutions to $$(ax^2 + bx + c = 0)$$ and they are $$x = {-b \pm \sqrt{b^2-4ac} \over 2a}.$$
You can force the use of svg pre-processed by adding to your book.json:
{
"pluginsConfig": {
"mathjax":{
"forceSVG": true
}
}
}