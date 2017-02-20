openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-mathjax

by GitbookIO
2.0.0 (see all)

MathJAX plugin for GitBook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Math integration with GitBook

This plugin uses MathJax to display Math/TeX formula. This is an official plugin. Versions >=0.1.0 require GitBook >=2.0.0.

How to use it?

Add it to your book.json configuration:

{
    "plugins": ["mathjax"]
}

Install your plugins using:

$ gitbook install ./

You can now add TeX formula to your book using the {% math %} block:

When {% math %}a \ne 0{% endmath %}, there are two solutions to {% math %}(ax^2 + bx + c = 0){% endmath %} and they are {% math %}x = {-b \pm \sqrt{b^2-4ac} \over 2a}.{% endmath %}

You can also use the shortcut $$:

When $$a \ne 0$$, there are two solutions to $$(ax^2 + bx + c = 0)$$ and they are $$x = {-b \pm \sqrt{b^2-4ac} \over 2a}.$$

Configuration

You can force the use of svg pre-processed by adding to your book.json:

{
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "mathjax":{
            "forceSVG": true
        }
    }
}

