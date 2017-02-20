Math integration with GitBook

This plugin uses MathJax to display Math/TeX formula. This is an official plugin. Versions >=0.1.0 require GitBook >=2.0.0 .

How to use it?

Add it to your book.json configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "mathjax" ] }

Install your plugins using:

gitbook install ./

You can now add TeX formula to your book using the {% math %} block:

When {% math %} a

e 0 {% endmath %} , there are two solutions to {% math %} (ax^2 + bx + c = 0) {% endmath %} and they are {% math %} x = {-b \pm \sqrt{b^2-4ac} \over 2a}. {% endmath %}

You can also use the shortcut $$ :

When $$ a \ ne 0 $$ , there are two solutions to $$ (ax^ 2 + bx + c = 0 )$$ and they are $$ x = {-b \pm \ sqrt {b^ 2 - 4 ac} \over 2 a}.$$

Configuration

You can force the use of svg pre-processed by adding to your book.json: