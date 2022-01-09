GitBook Plugin for including file.
book.json
{
"plugins": [
"include-codeblock"
]
}
and
gitbook install
Several options can be set in
book.json to customize the plugin.
|option
|value
|Description
template
{"default","full","ace",...} or custom path
|reindent code if marker or slice is used
unindent
{true,false} default:
false
|reindent code if marker or slice is used
fixlang
{true,false} default:
false
|fix some errors with code lang (e.g C++, ...)
lang
{"c_cpp","javascript", ...}
|lang color syntax (not set => auto deduce, see lang section).
edit
{true,false}
|allow edit code (ace template required)
check
{true,false}
|syntax validation (ace template required)
theme
{"monokai","coffee",...}
|check syntax (ace template required)
Just add the desired optin under
pluginConfig in the
book.json file
{
"gitbook": "3.x.x",
"pluginsConfig": {
"include-codeblock": {
"template": "ace",
"unindent": true,
"theme": "monokai"
}
}
}
Templates let customize the rendered code. Several default templates are available
|template
|description
"default"
|default template, standard markdown code style
"full"
|enable title, labeling, id, ...
"ace"
|enable ace code rendering (ace plugin required)
"acefull"
|enable ace code rendering with title, label, id, ... (ace plugin required)
Custom templates can be created to render the code by specifying a custom path to the template file.
{
"gitbook": "3.x.x",
"pluginsConfig": {
"include-codeblock": {
"template": __dirname + "/" + "path/to/custom.hbs",
}
}
}
See templates/ and examples/ for details.
Any contribution is welcome. Propose your new templates via pull-requests.
It is possible to use the gitbook ace plugin to have code numbering or custom themes (See gitbook-ace-plugin for more details). To use ace within include-codeblock, you have to load the ace plugin after include-codeblock! and choose an ace temple (see templates/)
{
"gitbook": "3.x.x",
"plugins" : [
"include-codeblock",
"ace"
]
"pluginsConfig": {
"include-codeblock": {
"template": "ace", // or acefull
}
}
}
[import:"tag",option0:"value0", ...](path/to/file)
where
<...> are required tags,
<<...>> are optional tags.
|tag
|description
import
|use
import or
include tag.
tag
|optional tag to include code snippet (see snippet.
optionX
|optional
key:value or
key=value option (See Command options).
See examples for more details.
fixtures/test.js
console.log("test");
Write following the link with
include or
import label.
[include](fixtures/test.js)
or
[import](fixtures/test.js)
Result
console.log("test");
ℹ️ Do not inline!
// won't work
Example of code [import](fixtures/test.js)
You could import the same code directly from the repository with nice color template
[import, template:"acefull", title:"example of code", theme:"monokai"](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/azu/gitbook-plugin-include-codeblock/master/test/fixtures/test.js)
Option can be passed locally and may depend on the template your are using.
|option
|value
|Description
unindent
{"true","false"}
|reindent code if marker or slice is used
title
"<your title>"
|Title for the code full template required
name
"<your_filename>"
|name of the included file full template required
class
"<your_classname>"
|html class for the title full template required
id
"<your_id>"
|html class for custom style full template required
label
"<your_ref_label>"
|reference label (latex like) full template required
edit
{"true","false"}
|allow edit code (ace template required)
check
{"true","false"}
|check syntax (ace template required)
template
{default,full,ace,...} or custom path
|reindent code if marker or slice is used
lang
{"c_cpp","javascript", ...}
|lang color syntax (not set => auto deduce, see lang section).
fixlang
{true,false} default:
false
|fix some errors with code lang (e.g C++, ...)
theme
{"monokai","coffee",...}
|check syntax (ace template required)
For more details see sections below.
When you import a TypeScript file
.ts:
The parser correctly finds
.ts in the
language-map
extensions for both TypeScript and XML, then automatically chooses
XML.
If you want to specify language type, put
lang:"<lang-name>" to label.
[import, lang:"typescript"](hello-world.ts)
<lang-name> of
lang-<lang-name> from language-map's
aceMode value.
e.g.) typescript's aceMode value is
typescript.
If you want to slice imported code and show.
[import:<start-lineNumber>-<end-lineNumber>](path/to/file)
All Patterns:
All: [import, hello-world.js](../src/hello-world.js)
1-2: [import:1-2, hello-world.js](../src/hello-world.js)
2-3: [import:2-3, hello-world.js](../src/hello-world.js)
2>=: [import:2-, hello-world.js](../src/hello-world.js)
<=3: [import:-3, hello-world.js](../src/hello-world.js)
You can also import snippet code delimited by a tag. It follows the doxygen snippet standard Snippet is doxygen compatible. (See also how to document the code)
[import:'<marker0,marker1,...>'](path/to/file)
For example, considering the following C++ source code
// test.cpp source code
int main()
{
/// [marker0]
int a;
//! [marker1]
int b;
//! [marker1]
int c;
/// [marker0]
// [notmarked]
int d;
// [notmarked]
//! [marker2]
int e;
//! [marker2]
}
In GitBook, the following commands
[import:'marker1'](path/to/test.cpp)
will result to
int b;
The command
[import:'marker0'](path/to/test.cpp) will result to
int a;
int b;
int c;
The command
[import:'marker1,marker2'](path/to/test.cpp) will result to
int b;
int e;
But the command
[import:'notmarked'](path/to/test.cpp) will fail as it
does not respect the doxygen documenting standard.
(See documenting the code)
Consider the following source code:
class Hello {
/// [some-marker]
void world() {
// nice
}
/// [some-marker]
}
And the following command:
[import:"some-marker",unindent:"true"](path/to/test.java)
This will result in unindented code:
void world() {
// nice
}
Unindent behaviour can also be specified globally in the plugin configuration.
See also
Please See examples/.
This gitbook plugin include Command line tools. It just convert markdown to markdown.
$ npm install -g gitbook-plugin-include-codeblock
# Convert Markdown to Markdown
$ include-codeblock ./README.md --output RENDER_README.md
Version 2.0 contain a breaking change.
It change default template for displaying embed code.
Version 1.x template.
{{#if title}}
{{#if id}}
{% if file.type=="asciidoc" %}
> [[{{id}}]]link:{{originalPath}}[{{title}}]
{% else %}
> <a id="{{id}}" href="{{originalPath}}">{{title}}</a>
{% endif %}
{{else}}
{% if file.type=="asciidoc" %}
> [[{{title}}]]link:{{originalPath}}[{{title}}]
{% else %}
> <a id="{{title}}" href="{{originalPath}}">{{title}}</a>
{% endif %}
{{/if}}
{{else}}
{% if file.type=="asciidoc" %}
> [[{{fileName}}]]link:{{originalPath}}[{{fileName}}]
{% else %}
> <a id="{{fileName}}" href="{{originalPath}}">{{fileName}}</a>
{% endif %}
{{/if}}
``` {{lang}}
{{{content}}}
```
Version 2.x template.
``` {{lang}}
{{{content}}}
```
If you want to use Version 1.x template, please set
template option to
book.json or
book.js
const fs = require("fs");
module.exports = {
"gitbook": "3.x.x",
"title": "gitbook-plugin-include-codeblock example",
"plugins": [
"include-codeblock"
],
"pluginsConfig": {
"include-codeblock": {
// Before, create user-template.hbs
"template": fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/user-template.hbs", "utf-8")
}
}
};
If you want to know more details, please see templates/.
npm test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT