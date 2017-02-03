openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-hints

by GitbookIO
1.0.2

GitBook plugin. Defines 4 types of styled hint blocks: info, danger, tip, working

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

766

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Styled hint blocks in your docs

This plugins requires gitbook >=2.0.0.

Install

Add the below to your book.json file, then run gitbook install :

{
    "plugins": ["hints"]
}

Usage

You can now provide hints in various ways using the hint tag.

{% hint style='info' %}
Important info: this note needs to be highlighted
{% endhint %}

The above example will produce a styled alert, with an icon:

<div class="alert alert-info hints-alert">
  <div class="hints-icon"><i class="fa fa-info"></i></div>
  <div class="hints-container">
    <p>Important info: this note needs to be highlighted</p>
  </div>
</div>

Available styles are:

  • info (default)
  • tip
  • danger
  • working

Configuration

You can specify custom classes for the icons (or none) in your book.json:

{
    "plugins": ["hints"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "hints": {
            "info": "fa fa-info-circle",
            "tip": "fa fa-mortar-board",
            "danger": "fa fa-exclamation-cicle",
            "working": "fa fa-wrench"
        }
    }
}

