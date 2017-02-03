Styled hint blocks in your docs

This plugins requires gitbook >=2.0.0 .

Install

Add the below to your book.json file, then run gitbook install :

{ "plugins" : [ "hints" ] }

Usage

You can now provide hints in various ways using the hint tag.

{% hint style='info' %} Important info: this note needs to be highlighted {% endhint %}

The above example will produce a styled alert, with an icon:

< div class = "alert alert-info hints-alert" > < div class = "hints-icon" > < i class = "fa fa-info" > </ i > </ div > < div class = "hints-container" > < p > Important info: this note needs to be highlighted </ p > </ div > </ div >

Available styles are:

info (default)

(default) tip

danger

working

Configuration

You can specify custom classes for the icons (or none) in your book.json :