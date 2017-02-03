This plugins requires gitbook
>=2.0.0.
Add the below to your
book.json file, then run
gitbook install :
{
"plugins": ["hints"]
}
You can now provide hints in various ways using the
hint tag.
{% hint style='info' %}
Important info: this note needs to be highlighted
{% endhint %}
The above example will produce a styled alert, with an icon:
<div class="alert alert-info hints-alert">
<div class="hints-icon"><i class="fa fa-info"></i></div>
<div class="hints-container">
<p>Important info: this note needs to be highlighted</p>
</div>
</div>
Available styles are:
info (default)
tip
danger
working
You can specify custom classes for the icons (or none) in your
book.json:
{
"plugins": ["hints"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"hints": {
"info": "fa fa-info-circle",
"tip": "fa fa-mortar-board",
"danger": "fa fa-exclamation-cicle",
"working": "fa fa-wrench"
}
}
}