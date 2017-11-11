openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpg

gitbook-plugin-github-buttons

by azu
3.0.0 (see all)

Gitbook plugin that provide GitHub Buttons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gitbook-plugin-github-buttons

Gitbook plugin that provide The Unofficial GitHub Watch & Fork Buttons.

screenshot

Installation

npm install gitbook-plugin-github-buttons

Usage

Plugin Config

{
  "plugins": [
    "github-buttons"
  ],
  "pluginsConfig": {
    "github-buttons": {
      "buttons": [{
        "user": "azu",
        "repo": "JavaScript-Plugin-Architecture",
        "type": "star",
        "size": "large"
      }, {
        "user": "azu",
        "type": "follow",
        "width": "230",
        "count": false
      }]
    }
  }
}

The default size of large is 150 x 30, and small is 100 x 20, however, you can specify the size you want by using width and height. Such as:

  • "size": "small" || "large"
  • "width": number
  • "height": number

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial