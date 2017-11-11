Gitbook plugin that provide The Unofficial GitHub Watch & Fork Buttons.

Installation

npm install gitbook-plugin-github-buttons

Usage

Plugin Config

{ "plugins" : [ "github-buttons" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "github-buttons" : { "buttons" : [{ "user" : "azu" , "repo" : "JavaScript-Plugin-Architecture" , "type" : "star" , "size" : "large" }, { "user" : "azu" , "type" : "follow" , "width" : "230" , "count" : false }] } } }

The default size of large is 150 x 30 , and small is 100 x 20 , however, you can specify the size you want by using width and height . Such as:

"size": "small" || "large"

"width": number

"height": number

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT