Gitbook plugin that provide The Unofficial GitHub Watch & Fork Buttons.
npm install gitbook-plugin-github-buttons
Plugin Config
{
"plugins": [
"github-buttons"
],
"pluginsConfig": {
"github-buttons": {
"buttons": [{
"user": "azu",
"repo": "JavaScript-Plugin-Architecture",
"type": "star",
"size": "large"
}, {
"user": "azu",
"type": "follow",
"width": "230",
"count": false
}]
}
}
}
The default size of
large is
150 x 30, and
small is
100 x 20, however, you can specify the size you want by using
width and
height. Such as:
number
number
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT