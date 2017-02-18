You can use install it via NPM:
$ npm install gitbook-plugin-ga
And use it for your book with in the book.json:
{
"plugins": ["ga"]
}
You can set the Google Analytics tracking ID using the plugins configuration in the book.json:
{
"plugins": ["ga"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"ga": {
"token": "UA-XXXX-Y"
}
}
}
You can customize the tracker object by passing additional configuration options. You can either pass in
auto,
none or an object:
{
"plugins": ["ga"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"ga": {
"token": "UA-XXXX-Y",
"configuration": {
"cookieName": "new_cookie_name",
"cookieDomain": "mynew.domain.com"
}
}
}
}
For an overview of all available configuration parameters, please refer to the analytics.js field reference.