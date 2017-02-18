Google Analytics tracking for GitBook

You can use install it via NPM:

npm install gitbook-plugin-ga

And use it for your book with in the book.json:

{ "plugins" : [ "ga" ] }

You can set the Google Analytics tracking ID using the plugins configuration in the book.json:

{ "plugins" : [ "ga" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "ga" : { "token" : "UA-XXXX-Y" } } }

You can customize the tracker object by passing additional configuration options. You can either pass in auto , none or an object:

{ "plugins" : [ "ga" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "ga" : { "token" : "UA-XXXX-Y" , "configuration" : { "cookieName" : "new_cookie_name" , "cookieDomain" : "mynew.domain.com" } } } }

For an overview of all available configuration parameters, please refer to the analytics.js field reference.