This plugin adds font settings button in the GitBook website.

Disable this plugin

This is a default plugin and it can be disabled using a book.json configuration:

{ plugins : [ "-fontsettings" ] }

Configuration

This plugin can be configured in the book.json :

Default configuration is:

{ "pluginsConfig" : { "fontsettings" : { "theme" : 'white' , "family" : 'sans' , "size" : 2 } } }

Plugin API

This plugin exposes the following API to easily allow new themes to manage the plugin behavior.

All API functions are called using the prefix gitbook.fontsettings. , for instance gitbook.fontsettings.enlargeFontSize() .

Font manipulation

Increases the font size of the document by one. Max value is 4 .

Decreases the font size of the document by one. Min value is 1 .

Font families

Each font family should be described as:

var fontFamily = { config : 'sans' , text : 'Sans' , id : 0 };

The text property will be used to display the font-family name in the fontsettings dropdown menu.

The config property allows you to let the users of your theme choose a default font family in their book.json . You will have to handle setting the chosen font family in your theme's frontend JavaScript.

For instance:

{ plugins: [ "my-theme" ], pluginsConfig: { "my-theme" : { "font-family" : "sans" } } }

require ( 'gitbook' , function ( gitbook ) { var FONT_FAMILIES = [ { config : 'sans' , text : 'Sans' , id : 0 }, { config : 'serif' , text : 'Serif' , id : 1 } ]; gitbook.events.on( 'start' , function ( e, config ) { var themeConfig = config[ 'my-theme' ], defaultFont = themeConfig[ 'font-family' ]; gitbook.fontsettings.setFamilies(FONT_FAMILIES); gitbook.fontsettings.setFamily(defaultFont); }); });

The id property lets you define a specific id to use for your CSS rules as explained below.

CSS rules

The CSS class font-family-<id> will be applied to the theme book's root element <div class="book"> when a font family is selected in the menu.

The CSS rules for the font-family can then easily be defined using the parent selector .book.font-family-<id> :

.book .font-family- < id > { font-family : 'My Awesome Font' ; }

Managing the font families

Returns the currently set font families.

By default, the font families are:

var FAMILIES = [ { config : 'serif' , text : 'Serif' , id : 0 }, { config : 'sans' , text : 'Sans' , id : 1 } ];

Set the new font families configuration, as an array of font family objects, used by the plugin-fontsettings in the form:

var FONT_FAMILIES = [ { config : 'sans' , text : 'Sans' , id : 0 }, { config : 'serif' , text : 'Serif' , id : 1 } ]; gitbook.fontsettings.setFamilies(FONT_FAMILIES);

This will recreate the fontsettings menu to reflect the changes.

Takes a font-family config key as an argument and updates the font-family used for this book.

This will basically apply the CSS class with the corresponding family id : .font-family-<id> .

Color themes

Setting and manipulating color themes follow the exact same rules as font families.

Here are the default value for the color themes in the plugin:

var THEMES = [ { config : 'white' , text : 'White' , id : 0 }, { config : 'sepia' , text : 'Sepia' , id : 1 }, { config : 'night' , text : 'Night' , id : 2 } ];

CSS rules

The applied CSS classes for color themes will be in the form: .color-theme-<id> .

Caution: No CSS class for color theme with id: 0 will be applied. Basically, the first color theme corresponds to your default theme's colors.

For instance, using the default color themes:

gitbook.fontsettings.setTheme( 'night' );

will result in the following HTML state for the root element:

< div class = "book color-theme-2" >

While:

gitbook.fontsettings.setTheme( 'white' );

will reset the HTML state for the root element:

< div class = "book" >

Managing the color themes

Returns the currently set color themes.

By default, the font families are:

var THEMES = [ { config : 'white' , text : 'White' , id : 0 }, { config : 'sepia' , text : 'Sepia' , id : 1 }, { config : 'night' , text : 'Night' , id : 2 } ];

Set the new color themes configuration, as an array of font family objects, used by the plugin-fontsettings in the form:

var COLOR_THEMES = [ { config : 'light' , text : 'Light' , id : 0 }, { config : 'dark' , text : 'Dark' , id : 1 } ]; gitbook.fontsettings.setThemes(COLOR_THEMES);

This will recreate the fontsettings menu to reflect the changes.

Takes a color theme config key as an argument and updates the color theme used for this book.