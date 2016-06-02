openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gitbook-plugin-fontsettings

by GitbookIO
2.0.0 (see all)

Font settings for GitBook website

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

plugin-fontsettings

This plugin adds font settings button in the GitBook website.

Disable this plugin

This is a default plugin and it can be disabled using a book.json configuration:

{
    plugins: ["-fontsettings"]
}

Configuration

This plugin can be configured in the book.json:

Default configuration is:

{
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "fontsettings": {
            "theme": 'white', // 'sepia', 'night' or 'white',
            "family": 'sans', // 'serif' or 'sans',
            "size": 2         // 1 - 4
        }
    }
}

Plugin API

This plugin exposes the following API to easily allow new themes to manage the plugin behavior.

All API functions are called using the prefix gitbook.fontsettings., for instance gitbook.fontsettings.enlargeFontSize().

Font manipulation

gitbook.fontsettings.enlargeFontSize()

Increases the font size of the document by one. Max value is 4.

gitbook.fontsettings.reduceFontSize()

Decreases the font size of the document by one. Min value is 1.

Font families

Each font family should be described as:

var fontFamily = {
    config: 'sans',  // name of the font family in book.json for your theme
    text: 'Sans',    // display name of the font family in menu
    id: 0            // the id appended to the CSS class for this font-family
};

The text property will be used to display the font-family name in the fontsettings dropdown menu.

The config property allows you to let the users of your theme choose a default font family in their book.json. You will have to handle setting the chosen font family in your theme's frontend JavaScript.

For instance:

// book.json
{
    plugins: ["my-theme"],
    pluginsConfig: {
        "my-theme": {
            "font-family": "sans"
        }
    }
}

// my-theme.js
require('gitbook', function(gitbook) {
    var FONT_FAMILIES = [
        {
            config: 'sans',
            text: 'Sans',
            id: 0
        },
        {
            config: 'serif',
            text: 'Serif',
            id: 1
        }
    ];

    gitbook.events.on('start', function(e, config) {
        // Read configuration
        var themeConfig = config['my-theme'],
            defaultFont = themeConfig['font-family'];

        // Initialize new font families
        gitbook.fontsettings.setFamilies(FONT_FAMILIES);
        // Set to configured font-family
        gitbook.fontsettings.setFamily(defaultFont);
    });
});

The id property lets you define a specific id to use for your CSS rules as explained below.

CSS rules

The CSS class font-family-<id> will be applied to the theme book's root element <div class="book"> when a font family is selected in the menu.

The CSS rules for the font-family can then easily be defined using the parent selector .book.font-family-<id>:

.book.font-family-<id> {
  font-family: 'My Awesome Font';
}
Managing the font families
gitbook.fontsettings.getFamilies()

Returns the currently set font families.

By default, the font families are:

// Default font families
var FAMILIES = [
    {
        config: 'serif',
        text: 'Serif',
        id: 0
    },
    {
        config: 'sans',
        text: 'Sans',
        id: 1
    }
];
gitbook.fontsettings.setFamilies()

Set the new font families configuration, as an array of font family objects, used by the plugin-fontsettings in the form:

var FONT_FAMILIES = [
    {
        config: 'sans',
        text: 'Sans',
        id: 0
    },
    {
        config: 'serif',
        text: 'Serif',
        id: 1
    }
];

gitbook.fontsettings.setFamilies(FONT_FAMILIES);

This will recreate the fontsettings menu to reflect the changes.

gitbook.fontsettings.setFamily()

Takes a font-family config key as an argument and updates the font-family used for this book.

This will basically apply the CSS class with the corresponding family id: .font-family-<id>.

Color themes

Setting and manipulating color themes follow the exact same rules as font families.

Here are the default value for the color themes in the plugin:

// Default themes
var THEMES = [
    {
        config: 'white',
        text: 'White',
        id: 0
    },
    {
        config: 'sepia',
        text: 'Sepia',
        id: 1
    },
    {
        config: 'night',
        text: 'Night',
        id: 2
    }
];
CSS rules

The applied CSS classes for color themes will be in the form: .color-theme-<id>.

Caution: No CSS class for color theme with id: 0 will be applied. Basically, the first color theme corresponds to your default theme's colors.

For instance, using the default color themes:

gitbook.fontsettings.setTheme('night');

will result in the following HTML state for the root element:

<div class="book color-theme-2">

While:

gitbook.fontsettings.setTheme('white');

will reset the HTML state for the root element:

<div class="book">
Managing the color themes
gitbook.fontsettings.getFamilies()

Returns the currently set color themes.

By default, the font families are:

// Default themes
var THEMES = [
    {
        config: 'white',
        text: 'White',
        id: 0
    },
    {
        config: 'sepia',
        text: 'Sepia',
        id: 1
    },
    {
        config: 'night',
        text: 'Night',
        id: 2
    }
];
gitbook.fontsettings.setThemes()

Set the new color themes configuration, as an array of font family objects, used by the plugin-fontsettings in the form:

var COLOR_THEMES = [
    {
        config: 'light',
        text: 'Light',
        id: 0
    },
    {
        config: 'dark',
        text: 'Dark',
        id: 1
    }
];

gitbook.fontsettings.setThemes(COLOR_THEMES);

This will recreate the fontsettings menu to reflect the changes.

gitbook.fontsettings.setTheme()

Takes a color theme config key as an argument and updates the color theme used for this book.

This will basically apply the CSS class with the corresponding theme id: .color-theme-<id>, or remove the applied CSS class if the selected theme id is 0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial