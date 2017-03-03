openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-exercises

by GitbookIO
3.0.0 (see all)

Interactive exercices in a gitbook

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Interactive exercises in a gitbook

With this plugin, a book can contain interactive exercises (currently only in Javascript). An exercise is a code challenge provided to the reader, who is given a code editor to write a solution which is checked against the book author's validation code.

How to use it?

To use the exercises plugin in your Gitbook project, add the exercises plugin to the book.json file, then install plugins using gitbook install.

{
    "plugins": ["exercises"]
}

Exercises format

An exercise is defined by 4 simple parts:

  • Exercise Message/Goals (in markdown/text)
  • Initial code to show to the user, providing a starting point
  • Solution code, being a correct solution to the exercise
  • Validation code that tests the correctness of the user's input
  • Context (optional) code evaluated before executing the user's solution
{% exercise %}
Define a variable `x` equal to 10.

{% initial %}
var x =

{% solution %}
var x = 10;

{% validation %}
assert(x == 10);

{% context %}
// This is context code available everywhere
// The user will be able to evaluate `exposedVar`
var exposedVar = 3;
// ... or call `exposedFunction`
function exposedFunction {
    return 3;
}
{% endexercise %}

The old format (gitbook < 2.0.0) is no longer supported.

