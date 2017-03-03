With this plugin, a book can contain interactive exercises (currently only in Javascript). An exercise is a code challenge provided to the reader, who is given a code editor to write a solution which is checked against the book author's validation code.
To use the exercises plugin in your Gitbook project, add the
exercises plugin to the
book.json file, then install plugins using
gitbook install.
{
"plugins": ["exercises"]
}
An exercise is defined by 4 simple parts:
{% exercise %}
Define a variable `x` equal to 10.
{% initial %}
var x =
{% solution %}
var x = 10;
{% validation %}
assert(x == 10);
{% context %}
// This is context code available everywhere
// The user will be able to evaluate `exposedVar`
var exposedVar = 3;
// ... or call `exposedFunction`
function exposedFunction {
return 3;
}
{% endexercise %}
The old format (
gitbook < 2.0.0) is no longer supported.