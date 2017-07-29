This plugin will add table of content to the page automatically. When you build the book, it will insert a table of content automatically or to place where you insert <!-- toc --> . Sometimes you may want to disable toc on some page, just add <!-- notoc --> on the the markdown page.

Demo site ==> https://yuanbin.gitbooks.io/test/content/

Sample

Config

Add etoc in book.json is enough for most users.

{ "plugin" : [ "etoc" ] }

It will add toc automatically if the markdown page meets following requirements.

### header3 - mindepth required to generate toc

header3 - required to generate toc ## number of header2 greater or equal than lower bound(3 by default, controled by h2lb )

The maxdepth of toc is #### header4 by default. You can also change the default parameter such as:

{ "plugins" : [ "etoc" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "etoc" : { "h2lb" : 3 , "mindepth" : 3 , "maxdepth" : 4 , "notoc" : false } } }

The configuration json schema can be found in gitbook-plugin-etoc/package.json

LICENSE

MIT