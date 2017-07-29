openbase logo
Elegant toc plugin for GitBook

136

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gitbook-plugin-etoc

npm npm npm

This plugin will add table of content to the page automatically. When you build the book, it will insert a table of content automatically or to place where you insert <!-- toc -->. Sometimes you may want to disable toc on some page, just add <!-- notoc --> on the the markdown page.

Demo site ==> https://yuanbin.gitbooks.io/test/content/

Sample

screenshot 2016-09-13 23 21 36

Config

Add etoc in book.json is enough for most users.

{
  "plugin": ["etoc"]
}

It will add toc automatically if the markdown page meets following requirements.

  • ### header3 - mindepth required to generate toc
  • ## number of header2 greater or equal than lower bound(3 by default, controled by h2lb)

The maxdepth of toc is #### header4 by default. You can also change the default parameter such as:

{
  "plugins": [
    "etoc"
  ],
  "pluginsConfig": {
    "etoc": {
      "h2lb": 3,
      "mindepth": 3,
      "maxdepth": 4,
      "notoc": false
    }
  }
}

The configuration json schema can be found in gitbook-plugin-etoc/package.json

LICENSE

MIT

