This plugin will add table of content to the page automatically.
When you build the book, it will insert a table of content automatically or to place where you insert
<!-- toc -->. Sometimes you may want to disable toc on some page, just add
<!-- notoc --> on the the markdown page.
Demo site ==> https://yuanbin.gitbooks.io/test/content/
Add
etoc in
book.json is enough for most users.
{
"plugin": ["etoc"]
}
It will add toc automatically if the markdown page meets following requirements.
### header3 -
mindepth required to generate toc
## number of header2 greater or equal than lower bound(3 by default, controled by
h2lb)
The maxdepth of toc is
#### header4 by default. You can also change the default parameter such as:
{
"plugins": [
"etoc"
],
"pluginsConfig": {
"etoc": {
"h2lb": 3,
"mindepth": 3,
"maxdepth": 4,
"notoc": false
}
}
}
The configuration json schema can be found in gitbook-plugin-etoc/package.json
MIT