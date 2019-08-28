This GitBook Plugin adds "Edit This Page" link on every page.
Link target will be that page's source file on Github or Gitlab or any repo.
book.json file
book.json file, add
edit-link to
plugins list.
pluginsConfig, Set
base value which is base path to your github or gitlab or other code repo. Trailing slash is NOT required.
label.
book.json file for gitbook version 2.0.1 and above
{
"gitbook": "2.0.1",
"plugins": ["edit-link"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"edit-link": {
"base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
"label": "Edit This Page"
}
}
}
book.json file for gitbook version 2.0.1+ and multilingual labels
{
"gitbook": "2.0.1",
"plugins": ["edit-link"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"edit-link": {
"base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
"label": {
"en": "Edit This Page",
"de": "Seite bearbeiten"
}
}
}
}
book.json file for older gitbook versions <= 1.5.0
{
"gitbook": "1.5.0",
"plugins": ["edit-link@1.1.0"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"edit-link": {
"base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
"label": "Edit This Page"
}
}
}
Note: Above snippet can be used as complete
book.json file, if your book doesn't have one yet.
Github/Gitlab: In string
...REPO/edit/BRANCH..., you may replace
edit with
tree if you want source file to open in read-mode, rather than edit-mode directly on github/gitlab.
gitbook install. It will automatically install
edit-link gitbook plugin for your book. This is needed only once.
gitbook build) or serve (
gitbook serve) as usual.
book.json is valid. You can use this online tool - http://json.parser.online.fr/beta/
Gitbook 2.0.1 has removed
page:after hook which this plugin needs. An issue has been reported here - https://github.com/GitbookIO/gitbook/issues/724 but meanwhile this plugin is using workaround added by this pull request - https://github.com/rtCamp/gitbook-plugin-edit-link/pull/4
So when using Gitbook 2.0.1, you may see following warning in console at the time of running build:
warn: hook 'page' used by plugin 'gitbook-plugin-edit-link' is deprecated, and will be remove in the coming versions
You can safely ignore above warning for now.
This plugin simply looks for HTML comment
<!-- Actions Right --> in parsed page content and insert "edit link" HTML just before
<!-- Actions Right -->.
This means if that HTML comment changes, this plugin will break but I hope to fix it easily whenever that happen.
1.3 - 28 April 2015
1.2 - 03 April 2015
1.1.3 - 11 Jan 2015