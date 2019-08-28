openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-edit-link

by rtCamp
2.0.2 (see all)

GitBook Plugin to add "Edit with Github (or Gitlab)" link on every page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitBook Plugin: Edit Link

This GitBook Plugin adds "Edit This Page" link on every page.

Link target will be that page's source file on Github or Gitlab or any repo.

Screenshot

gitbook-plugin-edit-link

Usage

Step #1 - Update book.json file

  1. In you gitbook's book.json file, add edit-link to plugins list.
  2. In pluginsConfig, Set base value which is base path to your github or gitlab or other code repo. Trailing slash is NOT required.
  3. By default link label will be "Edit This Page". You can change it using plugin config label.

Sample book.json file for gitbook version 2.0.1 and above

{
    "gitbook": "2.0.1",
    "plugins": ["edit-link"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
            "edit-link": {
                "base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
                "label": "Edit This Page"
            }
    }
}

Sample book.json file for gitbook version 2.0.1+ and multilingual labels

{
    "gitbook": "2.0.1",
    "plugins": ["edit-link"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
            "edit-link": {
                "base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
                "label": {
                    "en": "Edit This Page",
                    "de": "Seite bearbeiten"
                }
            }
    }
}

Sample book.json file for older gitbook versions <= 1.5.0

{
    "gitbook": "1.5.0",
    "plugins": ["edit-link@1.1.0"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
            "edit-link": {
                "base": "https://github.com/USER/REPO/edit/BRANCH/path/to/book",
                "label": "Edit This Page"
            }
    }
}

Note: Above snippet can be used as complete book.json file, if your book doesn't have one yet.

Github/Gitlab: In string ...REPO/edit/BRANCH..., you may replace edit with tree if you want source file to open in read-mode, rather than edit-mode directly on github/gitlab.

Step #2 - gitbook commands

  1. Run gitbook install. It will automatically install edit-link gitbook plugin for your book. This is needed only once.
  2. Build your book (gitbook build) or serve (gitbook serve) as usual.

Troubleshooting

  1. If you are not seeing the "Edit this page" link, check if your book.json is valid. You can use this online tool - http://json.parser.online.fr/beta/
  2. Check if you are using default gitbook theme. It is NOT recommended to modify gitbook themes directly.

Known Issue

Gitbook 2.0.1 has removed page:after hook which this plugin needs. An issue has been reported here - https://github.com/GitbookIO/gitbook/issues/724 but meanwhile this plugin is using workaround added by this pull request - https://github.com/rtCamp/gitbook-plugin-edit-link/pull/4

So when using Gitbook 2.0.1, you may see following warning in console at the time of running build:

warn: hook 'page' used by plugin 'gitbook-plugin-edit-link' is deprecated, and will be remove in the coming versions

You can safely ignore above warning for now.

How this work?

This plugin simply looks for HTML comment <!-- Actions Right --> in parsed page content and insert "edit link" HTML just before <!-- Actions Right -->.

This means if that HTML comment changes, this plugin will break but I hope to fix it easily whenever that happen.

Changelog

1.3 - 28 April 2015

  • Gitbook 2.0.1 compatibility added by @todvora. Please see known-issues for more details.

1.2 - 03 April 2015

  • Multiligual gitbook support added by @aniav (#2)

1.1.3 - 11 Jan 2015

  • Initial release

