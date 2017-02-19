To use the Disqus plugin in your Gitbook project, add the disqus plugin to the
book.json file, along with your shortname (you create a shortname for disqus by creating a new website on the disqus.com website)
{
"plugins": ["disqus"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"disqus": {
"shortName": "XXXXXXX"
}
}
}
Using the YAML frontmatter, you can disable the Disqus comments thread for a specific page:
---
disqus: false
---
# My Page without disqus
By default Disqus use the window URL as the main identifier when creating a thread. You can set a custom identifier in the YAML frontmatter of your page:
---
disqus:
identifier: "some-identifier"
---