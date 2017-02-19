To use the Disqus plugin in your Gitbook project, add the disqus plugin to the book.json file, along with your shortname (you create a shortname for disqus by creating a new website on the disqus.com website)

{ "plugins" : [ "disqus" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "disqus" : { "shortName" : "XXXXXXX" } } }

Disable it for a specific page

Using the YAML frontmatter, you can disable the Disqus comments thread for a specific page:

--- disqus: false --- # My Page without disqus

Use custom page identifiers

By default Disqus use the window URL as the main identifier when creating a thread. You can set a custom identifier in the YAML frontmatter of your page: