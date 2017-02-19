openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-disqus

by GitbookIO
1.0.1 (see all)

Disqus comments on your books

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Disqus comments for GitBook

Preview

To use the Disqus plugin in your Gitbook project, add the disqus plugin to the book.json file, along with your shortname (you create a shortname for disqus by creating a new website on the disqus.com website)

{
    "plugins": ["disqus"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "disqus": {
            "shortName": "XXXXXXX"
        }
    }
}

Disable it for a specific page

Using the YAML frontmatter, you can disable the Disqus comments thread for a specific page:

---
disqus: false
---

# My Page without disqus

Use custom page identifiers

By default Disqus use the window URL as the main identifier when creating a thread. You can set a custom identifier in the YAML frontmatter of your page:

---
disqus:
  identifier: "some-identifier"
---

