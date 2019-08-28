GitBook Plugin to change sidebar menu's to collapsible menu. For gitbook with many pages, navigating long menus can get irritating.
Update
book.json file to include
collapsible-menu plugin.
{
"plugins": ["collapsible-menu"],
}
book.json is valid. You can use this online tool - http://json.parser.online.fr/beta/
It hooks into gitbook's
page.change event. First it hides all pages, and then using
.active css class show's its parent and grandparent nodes (chapters).
Testing with PDF book generation. I hope it won't break.
Just after publishing this one, I came across - https://github.com/poojan/gitbook-plugin-toggle-chapters
If for some reason this plugin troubles you, you can try other. :-)
1.0.3 - 31 March 2017
<script> tag issue #4 (props @daffl)
1.0.2 - 20 May 2015
1.0.1 - 20 May 2015
1.0.0 - 20 May 2015