openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gitbook-plugin-collapsible-menu

by rtCamp
1.0.3 (see all)

GitBook Plugin to change sidebar menu's to collapsible menu. For gitbook with many pages, navigating long menus can get irritating.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitBook Plugin: Collapsible Menu

GitBook Plugin to change sidebar menu's to collapsible menu. For gitbook with many pages, navigating long menus can get irritating.

Usage

Update book.json file to include collapsible-menu plugin.

{
    "plugins": ["collapsible-menu"],
}

Troubleshooting

  1. If you are not seeing all chapters expanded, then check if your book.json is valid. You can use this online tool - http://json.parser.online.fr/beta/
  2. Check if you are using default gitbook theme. It is NOT recommended to modify gitbook themes directly
  3. Clean your browser cache.
  4. Check browser's javascript console for errors.

How this work?

It hooks into gitbook's page.change event. First it hides all pages, and then using .active css class show's its parent and grandparent nodes (chapters).

TODO

Testing with PDF book generation. I hope it won't break.

Alternatives

Just after publishing this one, I came across - https://github.com/poojan/gitbook-plugin-toggle-chapters

If for some reason this plugin troubles you, you can try other. :-)

Changelog

1.0.3 - 31 March 2017

  • Fixed <script> tag issue #4 (props @daffl)

1.0.2 - 20 May 2015

  • Improved active chapter's children visibility

1.0.1 - 20 May 2015

  • Fixes active chapter's children visibility

1.0.0 - 20 May 2015

  • Initial release

Does this interest you?

Join us at rtCamp, we specialize in providing high performance enterprise WordPress solutions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial