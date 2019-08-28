GitBook Plugin: Collapsible Menu

GitBook Plugin to change sidebar menu's to collapsible menu. For gitbook with many pages, navigating long menus can get irritating.

Usage

Update book.json file to include collapsible-menu plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "collapsible-menu" ], }

Troubleshooting

If you are not seeing all chapters expanded, then check if your book.json is valid. You can use this online tool - http://json.parser.online.fr/beta/ Check if you are using default gitbook theme. It is NOT recommended to modify gitbook themes directly Clean your browser cache. Check browser's javascript console for errors.

How this work?

It hooks into gitbook's page.change event. First it hides all pages, and then using .active css class show's its parent and grandparent nodes (chapters).

TODO

Testing with PDF book generation. I hope it won't break.

Alternatives

Just after publishing this one, I came across - https://github.com/poojan/gitbook-plugin-toggle-chapters

If for some reason this plugin troubles you, you can try other. :-)

Changelog

1.0.3 - 31 March 2017

Fixed <script> tag issue #4 (props @daffl)

1.0.2 - 20 May 2015

Improved active chapter's children visibility

1.0.1 - 20 May 2015

Fixes active chapter's children visibility

1.0.0 - 20 May 2015

Initial release

