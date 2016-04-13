codetabs

Include multiple languages code block to your GitBook (for example when documenting an API).

Installation

Adds the plugin to your book.json , then run gitbook install if you are building your book locally.

{ "plugins" : [ "codetabs" ] }

Usage

This is a code block with tabs for each languages: {% codetabs name="Python", type="py" -%} msg = "Hello World" print msg {%- language name="JavaScript", type="js" -%} var msg = "Hello World"; console.log(msg); {%- language name="HTML", type="html" -%} < b > Hello World </ b > {%- endcodetabs %}

Escaping templating syntax

For languages using syntax like {{ , {% ; we have to escape these content: