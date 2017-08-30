Generate a cover for the book.
To use this plugin in your book, add it to your
book.json:
{
"plugins": ["autocover"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"autocover": {
// Configuration for autocover (see below)
}
}
}
And run
gitbook install to fetch and prepare all plugins.
canvas
This module use node-canvas. You need to install some modules on your system before being able to use it: Wiki of node-canvas.
Here is default configuration of autocover, you can change it in your book.json:
{
"title": "My Book",
"author": "Author",
"pluginsConfig": {
"autocover": {
"font": {
"size": null,
"family": "Impact",
"color": "#FFF"
},
"size": {
"w": 1800,
"h": 2360
},
"background": {
"color": "#09F"
}
}
}
}