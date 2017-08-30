Cover Generation for GitBook

Generate a cover for the book.

How to use it:

To use this plugin in your book, add it to your book.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "autocover" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "autocover" : { } } }

And run gitbook install to fetch and prepare all plugins.

Installation of canvas

This module use node-canvas. You need to install some modules on your system before being able to use it: Wiki of node-canvas.

Configuration

Here is default configuration of autocover, you can change it in your book.json: