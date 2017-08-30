openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-autocover

by GitbookIO
2.0.1 (see all)

Generate a cover for the book

Readme

Cover Generation for GitBook

Generate a cover for the book.

How to use it:

To use this plugin in your book, add it to your book.json:

{
    "plugins": ["autocover"],
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "autocover": {
            // Configuration for autocover (see below)
        }
    }
}

And run gitbook install to fetch and prepare all plugins.

Installation of canvas

This module use node-canvas. You need to install some modules on your system before being able to use it: Wiki of node-canvas.

Configuration

Here is default configuration of autocover, you can change it in your book.json:

{
    "title": "My Book",
    "author": "Author",
    "pluginsConfig": {
        "autocover": {
            "font": {
                "size": null,
                "family": "Impact",
                "color": "#FFF"
            },
            "size": {
                "w": 1800,
                "h": 2360
            },
            "background": {
                "color": "#09F"
            }
        }
    }
}

