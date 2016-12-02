Use Algolia as a back-end to index and search your book's content.
This plugins requires gitbook
>=4.0.0.
algolia plugin.
true if you have what Algolia call a "Hacker Account".
Or if you prefer, you can declare the plug-in values in the
book.json file. Add the plugin and its configuration to your
book.json:
{
"plugins": ["algolia"],
"pluginsConfig": {
"algolia": {
"index": "algolia-index-name",
"applicationID": "algolia-application-id",
"publicKey": "algolia-search-only-api-key",
"freeAccount": "true"
}
}
}
If you are using the GitBook Editor, you can specify the
ALGOLIA_PRIVATEKEY in the Settings of your book.
Settings of the book you want to add the environment variable to.
Environment Variables group.
ALGOLIA_PRIVATEKEY, and put your Admin API Key as value.
If you are using the command line, pass your Admin API Key as an environment variable when launching gitbook:
$ ALGOLIA_PRIVATEKEY="algolia-admin-api-key" gitbook serve
WARNING The plugin will replace the entire index at each build phase. Do not use an existing index, unless you no longer require its contents.
When setting up the basic index on Algolia, you will be prompted to generate or import the index so Algolia can begin analysing your book.
You do not need to create the index manually for the plugin to work.
You can specify explicit keywords for any page.
---
search:
keywords: ['keyword1', 'keyword2', 'etc.']
---
# My Page
This page will rank better if we search for 'keyword1'.
You can disable the indexing of a specific page by adding a YAML header to the page:
---
search: false
---
# My Page
This page is not indexed in by Algolia.
After having indexed your book at least once, you can configure your Algolia index from your dashboard. You can go to the Ranking settings and tell Algolia how to search your pages. You can see below an example configuration, that tells Algolia to search, by order of importance, the keywords of your pages, their title, and finally their content (body).