Transforms emojis like
:white_check_mark: into real emoji images using emojify.js.
Please note that this plugin only works for markdown files. All other filetypes will just be ignored, and the plugin does nothing.
You can install this plugin via npm:
$ npm install gitbook-plugin-advanced-emoji
Be sure to activate the option from the
book.json file:
{
"plugins" : ["advanced-emoji"]
}
Then run
gitbook install followed by either
gitbook serve or
gitbook build
If you want for example occurences of emojis not replaced you will need to wrap them in the following comments.
<!-- ignore:advanced-emoji:start -->
:white_check_mark:
<!-- ignore:advanced-emoji:end -->
You can even set the ignores around a codeblock or more lines.
This is a text
<!-- ignore:advanced-emoji:start -->
'''
Check the Code
Code ... :white_check_mark:
'''
<!-- ignore:advanced-emoji:end -->
foo
master branch is for GitBook v3.x and plugin version is
0.2.x
gitbook_v2 branch is for GitBook v2.x and plugin version is
0.1.x
You can see the Branch pdf-test-book on how to use the plugin when building a PDF.