GitBook Ace Plugin

This is a code editor plugin for GitBook, for inserting code segments into the book, with syntax highlight supports for about 110 types of programming languages.

See the plugin at work here.

Changelog

0.3 Releases: 0.3.2 : Fixed issue with code like {{something}} (angular expression) 0.3.1 : Updated regular expression to better detect {%ace%} tags. 0.3.0 : (Requires gitbook 3.0 or up) Improved support for gitbook 3.0+.



0.2 Releases: 0.2.1 : Default to 'c_cpp' for pdf syntax highlight if language is not specified. 0.2.0 : Added experimental support for pdf syntax highlight, please open issues for languages that are not working for you.



0.1 Releases: 0.1.2 : Removed dark theme logic, fix theme error. 0.1.1 : Added custom theme parameter. 0.1.0 : Updated to latest version of ace (added Swift and JSX syntax support).



0.0 Releases: 0.0.5 : Include pull requests from github, fixing scrolling. 0.0.4 : Fixed syntax error in code. 0.0.3 : Added option to disable syntax validation. 0.0.2 : Added .pdf, .epub, .emobi format export support. 0.0.1 : Initial release.



Syntax

The plugin has a basic syntax:

{%ace edit= true , lang= 'c_cpp' %} // This is a hello world program for C. int main(){ printf("Hello World!"); return 1 ; } {%endace%}