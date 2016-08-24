openbase logo
gpa

gitbook-plugin-ace

by Yiu Man Chi
0.3.2 (see all)

Ace, a code editor plugin for GitBook.

Overview

55

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitBook Ace Plugin

This is a code editor plugin for GitBook, for inserting code segments into the book, with syntax highlight supports for about 110 types of programming languages.

See the plugin at work here.

Changelog

  • 0.3 Releases:
    • 0.3.2: Fixed issue with code like {{something}} (angular expression)
    • 0.3.1: Updated regular expression to better detect {%ace%} tags.
    • 0.3.0: (Requires gitbook 3.0 or up) Improved support for gitbook 3.0+.
  • 0.2 Releases:
    • 0.2.1: Default to 'c_cpp' for pdf syntax highlight if language is not specified.
    • 0.2.0: Added experimental support for pdf syntax highlight, please open issues for languages that are not working for you.
  • 0.1 Releases:
    • 0.1.2: Removed dark theme logic, fix theme error.
    • 0.1.1: Added custom theme parameter.
    • 0.1.0: Updated to latest version of ace (added Swift and JSX syntax support).
  • 0.0 Releases:
    • 0.0.5: Include pull requests from github, fixing scrolling.
    • 0.0.4: Fixed syntax error in code.
    • 0.0.3: Added option to disable syntax validation.
    • 0.0.2: Added .pdf, .epub, .emobi format export support.
    • 0.0.1: Initial release.

Syntax

The plugin has a basic syntax:

{%ace edit=true, lang='c_cpp'%}
// This is a hello world program for C.
#include <stdio.h>

int main(){
  printf("Hello World!");
  return 1;
}
{%endace%}

  • edit: if this is set to true, the code will be editable by the user.

  • lang: the language for syntax highlight. If this is not specified, it will fallback to 'c_cpp' by default. For the full list of keyword for each language, please check out the github page of ace here, all the related files are starting with prefix mode-. For instance:

    • mode_c_cpp.js ----> c_cpp
    • mode_java.js ----> java
    • ...

  • check: if this is set to false, syntax validation will be disabled.

  • theme: the theme for the editor, the default is 'chrome'.

    • monokai
    • coffee
    • ...

