Important: since version 0.4.8 of GitBook, you don't need gitbook-pdf anymore, but only ebook-convert from Calibre.

GitBook PDF Generator

This is a PDF Generator for GitBook. It will convert your single page book to a PDF using PhantomJS.

How to use it:

GitBook PDF can be installed from NPM using:

npm install gitbook-pdf -g

You can use it with the normal gitbook command: