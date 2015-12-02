GitBook Parsers

This Javascript module provides a low level parsing interface for GitBooks. The API is promise-based, and this module can be used in both Node.js and the Browser.

Parsers

Usage

This module can be used in node.js and in the browser

In the Browser:

Include the file:

< script src = "library/gitbook-parsers.min.js" />

In Node.js:

npm install gitbook-parsers

Then include it using:

var gitbookParsers = require ( "gitbook-parsers" );

Find a parser for a file:

var parser = gitbookParsers.getForFile( "FILE.md" );

Use this parser:

Parse the summary:

parser.summary( "* [An entry](./test.md)" ) .then( function ( summary ) { ... });

Parse the glossary:

parser.glossary( "..." ) .then( function ( glossary ) { ... });

Parse the languages index:

parser.langs( "..." ) .then( function ( languages ) { ... });

Parse a page to html: