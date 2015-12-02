This Javascript module provides a low level parsing interface for GitBooks. The API is promise-based, and this module can be used in both Node.js and the Browser.
This module can be used in node.js and in the browser
Include the file:
<script src="library/gitbook-parsers.min.js" />
npm install gitbook-parsers
Then include it using:
var gitbookParsers = require("gitbook-parsers");
var parser = gitbookParsers.getForFile("FILE.md");
Parse the summary:
parser.summary("* [An entry](./test.md)")
.then(function(summary) { ... });
Parse the glossary:
parser.glossary("...")
.then(function(glossary) { ... });
Parse the languages index:
parser.langs("...")
.then(function(languages) { ... });
Parse a page to html:
parser.page("...")
.then(function(sections) { ... });