gitbook-parsers

by GitbookIO
0.8.9 (see all)

Includes GitBook parsers and normalize output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

581

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitBook Parsers

NPM version Build Status

This Javascript module provides a low level parsing interface for GitBooks. The API is promise-based, and this module can be used in both Node.js and the Browser.

Parsers

ParserLatest VersionTests
MarkdownNPM versionBuild Status
AsciiDocNPM versionBuild Status
reStructuredTextNPM versionBuild Status

Usage

This module can be used in node.js and in the browser

In the Browser:

Include the file:

<script src="library/gitbook-parsers.min.js" />
In Node.js:
npm install gitbook-parsers

Then include it using:

var gitbookParsers = require("gitbook-parsers");
Find a parser for a file:
var parser = gitbookParsers.getForFile("FILE.md");
Use this parser:

Parse the summary:

parser.summary("* [An entry](./test.md)")
.then(function(summary) { ... });

Parse the glossary:

parser.glossary("...")
.then(function(glossary) { ... });

Parse the languages index:

parser.langs("...")
.then(function(languages) { ... });

Parse a page to html:

parser.page("...")
.then(function(sections) { ... });

