gitbook-markdown

by GitbookIO
2.0.1 (see all)

Markdown parser for GitBook

npm
GitHub
CDN

5.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

