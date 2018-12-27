openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gitbook

by GitbookIO
2.6.9 (see all)

📝 Modern documentation format and toolchain using Git and Markdown

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

24.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

94

Package

Dependencies

36

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/578
Read All Reviews
beautyfree
DickVG
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

⚠️ Deprecation warning:

As the efforts of the GitBook team are focused on the GitBook.com platform, the CLI is no longer under active development.
All content supported by the CLI are mostly supported by our GitBook.com / GitHub integration.
Content hosted on the legacy.gitbook.com will continue working until further notice. For differences with the new vesion, check out our documentation.

GitBook

NPM version Linux Build Status Windows Build status Slack Status

GitBook is a command line tool (and Node.js library) for building beautiful books using GitHub/Git and Markdown (or AsciiDoc). Here is an example: Learn Javascript.

You can publish and host books easily online using gitbook.com. A desktop editor is also available.

Stay updated by following @GitBookIO on Twitter or GitBook on Facebook.

Complete documentation is available at toolchain.gitbook.com.

Image

Getting started

GitBook can be used either on your computer for building local books or on legacy.gitbook.com for hosting them. To get started, check out the installation instructions in the documentation.

Usage examples

GitBook can be used to create book, public documentation, enterprise manual, thesis, research papers, etc.

You can find a list of real-world examples in the documentation.

Help and Support

We're always happy to help out with your books or any other questions you might have. You can ask a question on the following contact form at gitbook.com/contact or signal an issue on GitHub.

Features

Publish your book

The platform legacy.gitbook.com is like an "Heroku for books": you can create a book on it (public, or private) and update it using git push.

Licensing

GitBook is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alexey ElizarovRussia, Moscow34 Ratings6 Reviews
Fullstack developer. React lover @devall
9 months ago

Best service for docs and other technical and life descriptions. It give ability to write structured documentation about everything and stored in cloud with own domain or subdomain of gitbook

0
Dick Van GelderFrance1 Rating1 Review
17 days ago

Great tool, but lacks clear tutorials and documentation to find your way around. Reviews stays notified, even if you don't merge them. I could not find a way, yet, to delete a review.

0
KKolkata, India36 Ratings0 Reviews
A passionate web developer who prefers to learn in public
8 days ago
etcrootetcroot#752153 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack web developer, linux sys admin, photographer, designer & tech enthusiast. I also read philosophy & theoretical science.
14 days ago
Ravi DaveAhmedabad, India7 Ratings0 Reviews
16 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial