openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
git

gitbanner

by Matt Bell
0.0.6 (see all)

🎈 Generates a git repo to show a cool banner on your Github profile

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

588

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gitbanner

Generates a git repo to show a cool banner on your Github profile. Hello, world

Gitbanner works by creating a new git repository and filling it with dummy commits, with dates set to correspond to the pixels on your Github "Contributions" graph.

You can see an example on @iamtrask's profile: https://github.com/iamtrask

Installing

First, you might need to install some dependencies:

Once those are set up, just do

npm install -g gitbanner

Usage

1. Generate your repo:

gitbanner <Github email> <text>

NOTICE: Gitbanner needs the email associated with your Github account, otherwise Github won't think you made the commits.

You will see a preview of your banner. If it doesn't look too great, try using a different font:

gitbanner -f "7pt Arial" <email> <text>

2. Create a repo on Github.

3. Push the repo to Github:

cd banner
git push -f git@github.com:USERNAME/REPO_NAME.git master

Notes

If you ever feel like removing the banner from your profile, you can simply delete the repository. Github will instantly update your Contributions graph.

If you want, you can specify a longer banner width (gitbanner -w X ...). Any width longer than 52 will be cut off on Github, but the banner will be slowly revealed as the weeks go by.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial