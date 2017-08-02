gitbanner

Generates a git repo to show a cool banner on your Github profile.

Gitbanner works by creating a new git repository and filling it with dummy commits, with dates set to correspond to the pixels on your Github "Contributions" graph.

You can see an example on @iamtrask's profile: https://github.com/iamtrask

Installing

First, you might need to install some dependencies:

Once those are set up, just do

npm install -g gitbanner

Usage

1. Generate your repo:

gitbanner <Github email> <text>

NOTICE: Gitbanner needs the email associated with your Github account, otherwise Github won't think you made the commits.

You will see a preview of your banner. If it doesn't look too great, try using a different font:

gitbanner -f "7pt Arial" <email> <text>

2. Create a repo on Github.

3. Push the repo to Github:

cd banner git push -f git@github.com:USERNAME/REPO_NAME.git master

Notes

If you ever feel like removing the banner from your profile, you can simply delete the repository. Github will instantly update your Contributions graph.