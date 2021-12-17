openbase logo
by Patrick Hulce
2.1.0 (see all)

Automatically comments, labels, and closes GitHub issues according to a configurable set of filters.

1

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

git3po

NPM Package Build Status Coverage Status Commitizen friendly Dependencies

Automatically comments, labels, and closes GitHub issues and pull requests according to a configurable set of filters.

Usage

Install

npm install -g git3po

Configure

token: <secret>  # alternatively set via the `GIT3PO_GH_TOKEN` env variable.
repo: patrickhulce/git3po
startAt: 2017-07-01
filters:
  - type: issue
    criteria:
      state: open # open issues
      text:
        $match: test phrase # with title or body containing 'test phrase'
      author:
        $not:
          $in: [janesmith, johndoe] # whose author is not janesmith or johndoe
actions:
  - type: add_comment
    body: >
      Hello from the bots

      I'm an awesome multi-line comment
  - type: add_label
    label: duplicate
  - type: close

See also

Use

git3po -c config.yaml
💎  Found #1 (test phrase), processing...
     Applying add comment...             ⏳
     Applying add label...               ⏳
     Applying close...                   ⏳
✅  Done with #1

