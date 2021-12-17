Automatically comments, labels, and closes GitHub issues and pull requests according to a configurable set of filters.
npm install -g git3po
token: <secret> # alternatively set via the `GIT3PO_GH_TOKEN` env variable.
repo: patrickhulce/git3po
startAt: 2017-07-01
filters:
- type: issue
criteria:
state: open # open issues
text:
$match: test phrase # with title or body containing 'test phrase'
author:
$not:
$in: [janesmith, johndoe] # whose author is not janesmith or johndoe
actions:
- type: add_comment
body: >
Hello from the bots
I'm an awesome multi-line comment
- type: add_label
label: duplicate
- type: close
See also
examples/unable-to-load-page.yaml
examples/apply-waiting4reviewer.yaml
git3po -c config.yaml
💎 Found #1 (test phrase), processing...
Applying add comment... ⏳
Applying add label... ⏳
Applying close... ⏳
✅ Done with #1