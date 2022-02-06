a wrapper around the git executable

Installation

npm install git-wrapper

API

var git = new Git(options);

Constructor. See git(1) for available options.

options Object. Examples: { paginate: true } enables pagination. { 'git-dir': '../.git' } specifies a different .git directory.

Executes a git command through child_process.execFile (see documentation). See the Git Reference for available commands.

command String. Examples: 'init' , 'log' , 'commit' , etc.

String. Examples: , , , etc. options Object. The options for a git command. E.g. { f: true } to force a command (equivalent to adding -f on the command line).

Object. The options for a git command. E.g. to force a command (equivalent to adding on the command line). args Array[String]. The arguments for a git command. E.g. some files for git add .

Array[String]. The arguments for a git command. E.g. some files for . callback Function. callback(err, msg) .

Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github.

License

Copyright © 2012 Paul Vorbach

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.