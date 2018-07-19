This is a super simple framework to facilitate creating your own modules similar to precommit-hook.

Usage

This module isn't intended to be used directly in your projects (thought it can be), but rather as the dependency of a module that you create that will act as a template of sorts.

To create a validate module, first make a new directory and use npm init to initialize your module:

mkdir validate-nlf cd validate-nlf npm init

Follow the prompts, and when complete install this module:

npm install --save git-validate

Now, let's say we want to provide a default .jshintrc file, let's go ahead and create that file in our new directory and fill it with some options:

vim jshintrc

{ "node" : true , "curly" : true , "latedef" : true , "quotmark" : true , "undef" : true , "unused" : true , "trailing" : true }

Note that we saved the file as jshintrc without the leading dot.

Next, let's create our install script:

vim install.js

var Validate = require ( 'git-validate' ); Validate.copy( 'jshintrc' , '.jshintrc' );

This instructs git-validate to copy the jshintrc file in our module to .jshintrc in the root of the project that installs it.

Now we edit our package.json to tell it about our install script:

"scripts" : { "install" : "node install.js" }

And that's it for the simplest possible example. Now anytime you install validate-nlf you'll automatically get a .jshintrc file in your project.

This wouldn't be any fun without the git hooks though, so let's extend it a bit further to make sure that jshint is run any time a user tries to git commit after installing our module. We can do that by configuring the hook in our install script like so:

Validate.installScript( 'lint' , 'jshint .' ); Validate.configureHook( 'pre-commit' , [ 'lint' ]);

Great, that's it!

Now when a user installs your package the installScript method will see if they already have a script in their package.json named lint , if they do not it will add one that runs "jshint ." . The second line will also check their package.json for a pre-commit key, which is used to configure that specific git hook. If the key does not exist, it will be added with the value ["lint"] telling git-validate to run the "lint" script on pre-commit .

The Details

git-validate exports a few methods to be used for creating your custom hooks.

copy

Copy a file or directory from your hook to a target project.

Validate.copy(source, target, options);

Where source is a path relative to your install script, and target is a path relative to the root of the project that is installing the module. For example if my module has the layout:

And I wish for the file jshintrc to be placed in the root of projects as .jshintrc when running bin/install , I would call Validate.copy('../jshintrc', '.jshintrc') .

Note that source may be a file or a directory. If a directory is specified than a new directory will be created at target and the full contents of source will be copied to the target directory recursively.

The only option currently available is overwrite . When set to true overwrite will always copy the given file, overwriting any existing destination file. If this is not set, copy will instead silently fail and leave the old file in place.

installHooks

Install one or more git hooks to the current repo.

Validate.installHooks( 'pre-commit' ); Validate.installHooks([ 'pre-commit' , 'pre-push' ]);

This method will copy the hook script to the appropriate path in your repo's .git/hooks path.

configureHook

Provide a default configuration for a given hook.

Validate.configureHook( 'pre-commit' , [ 'lint' , 'test' ]);

would write

{ "pre-commit" : [ "lint" , "test" ] }

to your package.json, but only if the "pre-commit" key was not already set, or you specify so explicitly:

{ "pre-commit" : [ "test" ] }

with:

var overwrite = true ; Validate.configureHook( 'pre-commit' , [ 'lint' , 'test' ], overwrite);

would change package.json to:

{ "pre-commit" : [ "lint" , "test" ] }

installScript

Configure a script (if it is not already configured) for the project via package.json.

Validate.installScript( 'test' , 'lab -a code' );

would write

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "lab -a code" } }

to your package.json. If the "test" script was already defined, this method will do nothing.

Configuration

In addition to the scripts property, your package.json file will be parsed and checked for keys matching the name of your git hooks (e.g. pre-commit , pre-push , etc) and used to provide a list of hooks to be run for each hook. The keys must be an array of script names to be run. If any of the scripts are not defined, they will be skipped and a message will be printed showing that no script was found.

per-branch hooks

It is possible to run scripts only for a specific branch by specifying the key in your package.json as hook-name#branch :

{ "pre-commit" : [ "lint" , "test" ], "pre-commit#dev" : [ "lint" ] }