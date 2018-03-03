Get the username (or 'owner' name) from a git/GitHub remote origin URL.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-username

Usage

If no arguments are passed, the .git/config in the current working directory is used.

var username = require ( 'git-username' ); console .log(username());

Options

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Set the current working directory (cwd):

Examples

username({ cwd : 'some/path' }); username( 'some/path' );

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Throw an error when a git config or git remote origin cannot be resolved. Otherwise, when strict is not true and a remote origin cannot be resolved, null is returned.

Example

username({ strict : true });

Release history

Breaking changes

The second argument can no longer be a boolean (for warning when git remote origin is not found). Use options.strict instead.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

