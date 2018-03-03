openbase logo
git-username

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0

Extract the username from a git remote origin URL.

Readme

Get the username (or 'owner' name) from a git/GitHub remote origin URL.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-username

Usage

If no arguments are passed, the .git/config in the current working directory is used.

var username = require('git-username');
console.log(username()); //=> jonschlinkert

Options

options.cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Set the current working directory (cwd):

Examples

username({ cwd: 'some/path' });

// cwd may also be passed as the first argument
username('some/path');

options.strict

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Throw an error when a git config or git remote origin cannot be resolved. Otherwise, when strict is not true and a remote origin cannot be resolved, null is returned.

Example

username({ strict: true });

Release history

v1.0

Breaking changes

  • The second argument can no longer be a boolean (for warning when git remote origin is not found). Use options.strict instead.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Contributors

CommitsContributor
21jonschlinkert
1davisjam
1jamo

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on March 02, 2018.

