Get the username (or 'owner' name) from a git/GitHub remote origin URL.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save git-username
If no arguments are passed, the
.git/config in the current working directory is used.
var username = require('git-username');
console.log(username()); //=> jonschlinkert
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Set the current working directory (cwd):
Examples
username({ cwd: 'some/path' });
// cwd may also be passed as the first argument
username('some/path');
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Throw an error when a git config or git remote origin cannot be resolved. Otherwise, when
strict is not true and a remote origin cannot be resolved,
null is returned.
Example
username({ strict: true });
Breaking changes
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
