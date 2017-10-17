Get a user's name from git config at the project or global scope, depending on what git uses in the current context.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-user-name

Usage

var userName = require ( 'git-user-name' ); console .log(userName());

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

git-branch: Get the current branch for a local git repository. | homepage

git-config-path: Resolve the path to the user's local or global .gitconfig. | homepage

git-repo-name: Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL. | homepage

git-user-email: Get the email address of the current user from git config. | homepage

git-username: Get the username from a git remote origin URL. | homepage

parse-git-config: Parse .git/config into a JavaScript object. sync or async. | homepage

Contributors

Commits Contributor 19 jonschlinkert 3 noyobo

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on October 17, 2017.