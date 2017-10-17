Get a user's name from git config at the project or global scope, depending on what git uses in the current context.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save git-user-name
var userName = require('git-user-name');
console.log(userName());
//=> jonschlinkert
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
