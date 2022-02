Get the email address of the current user from git config.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-user-email

Usage

var email = require ( 'git-user-email' ); console .log(email());

About

Related projects

git-branch: Get the current branch for a local git repository. | homepage

git-config-path: Resolve the path to the user's local or global .gitconfig. | homepage

git-repo-name: Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL. | homepage

git-username: Get the username from a git remote origin URL. | homepage

parse-git-config: Parse .git/config into a JavaScript object. sync or async. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.0, on October 29, 2016.