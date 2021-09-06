openbase logo
gup

git-url-parse

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
11.6.0 (see all)

✌️ A high level git url parser for common git providers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

git-url-parse

git-url-parse

Buy Me A Coffee

A high level git url parser for common git providers.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save git-url-parse

# Using yarn
yarn add git-url-parse

📋 Example

// Dependencies
const GitUrlParse = require("git-url-parse");

console.log(GitUrlParse("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"));
// => {
//     protocols: []
//   , port: null
//   , resource: "github.com"
//   , user: "git"
//   , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
//   , hash: ""
//   , search: ""
//   , href: "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
//   , token: ""
//   , protocol: "ssh"
//   , toString: [Function]
//   , source: "github.com"
//   , name: "node-git-url-parse"
//   , owner: "IonicaBizau"
// }

console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"));
// => {
//     protocols: ["https"]
//   , port: null
//   , resource: "github.com"
//   , user: ""
//   , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
//   , hash: ""
//   , search: ""
//   , href: "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"
//   , token: ""
//   , protocol: "https"
//   , toString: [Function]
//   , source: "github.com"
//   , name: "node-git-url-parse"
//   , owner: "IonicaBizau"
// }

console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js"));
// { protocols: [ 'https' ],
//   protocol: 'https',
//   port: null,
//   resource: 'github.com',
//   user: '',
//   pathname: '/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js',
//   hash: '',
//   search: '',
//   href: 'https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-url-parse/blob/master/test/index.js',
//   token: '',
//   toString: [Function],
//   source: 'github.com',
//   name: 'git-url-parse',
//   owner: 'IonicaBizau',
//   organization: '',
//   ref: 'master',
//   filepathtype: 'blob',
//   filepath: 'test/index.js',
//   full_name: 'IonicaBizau/git-url-parse' }

console.log(GitUrlParse("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git").toString("ssh"));
// => "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"

console.log(GitUrlParse("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git").toString("https"));
// => "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-git-url-parse.git"

📝 Documentation

gitUrlParse(url)

Parses a Git url.

Params

  • String url: The Git url to parse.

Return

  • GitUrl The GitUrl object containing:
  • protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).
  • port (null|Number): The domain port.
  • resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).
  • user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).
  • pathname (String): The url pathname.
  • hash (String): The url hash.
  • search (String): The url querystring value.
  • href (String): The input url.
  • protocol (String): The git url protocol.
  • token (String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls).
  • source (String): The Git provider (e.g. "github.com").
  • owner (String): The repository owner.
  • name (String): The repository name.
  • ref (String): The repository ref (e.g., "master" or "dev").
  • filepath (String): A filepath relative to the repository root.
  • filepathtype (String): The type of filepath in the url ("blob" or "tree").
  • full_name (String): The owner and name values in the owner/name format.
  • toString (Function): A function to stringify the parsed url into another url type.
  • organization (String): The organization the owner belongs to. This is CloudForge specific.
  • git_suffix (Boolean): Whether to add the .git suffix or not.

stringify(obj, type)

Stringifies a GitUrl object.

Params

  • GitUrl obj: The parsed Git url object.
  • String type: The type of the stringified url (default obj.protocol).

Return

  • String The stringified url.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

