Uploads a directory to gh-pages. Perfect for use with Travis-CI deployments.

git- update -ghpages rstacruz/myproject _docs

= => cd /var/folders/ 7 d/tmp. 9 dgEYWLD = => git init Initialized empty repository in /var/folders/7d/tmp.9dgEYWLD = => git checkout -b gh-pages Switch to a new branch 'gh-pages' = => Copying contents from _docs x index.html x license.html x contributing.html = => git commit -m Update [gh-pages 06829a94] Update 16 files changed, 16085 insertions(+) = => git push https: / /github.com/rstacruz /myproject.git gh-pages = => rm -rf /var /folders/ 7 d/tmp. 9 dgEYWLD = => Done.

Travis deployment

You can use Travis to automatically deploy your static website to GitHub pages.

Generate a GitHub token

Generate a GitHub token. Travis will use this to push to your repository on your behalf. You can use any name, but you can call it Travis CI. Keep this token somewhere safe; you can use it for any of your repositories that will need git-update-ghpages deployments.

Adding your token

Make sure Travis is already enabled on your repository. Go to your Travis's repo's settings page ( https://travis-ci.org/user/repo/settings ), and add your token there as GITHUB_TOKEN . Be sure to turn off the "show this in build log" option.

Alternatively, you can also use the Travis CLI tool to add this to your repo as a secure variable:

travis encrypt GITHUB_TOKEN= "your token here" --add

Configuring builds

Add this to your .travis.yml manifest. This will make a build happen after your test, then a deployment right after that. uIn this example, we're deploying _docs to user/repo .

node_js: - '4' env: global: - GIT_NAME: Travis CI - GIT_EMAIL: nobody@nobody.org - GITHUB_REPO: rstacruz/myproject - GIT_SOURCE: docs script: - npm test - make build after_success: - if [ "$TRAVIS_BRANCH" = "master" -a "$TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST" = "false" ]; then npm install git-update-ghpages && ./node_modules/.bin/git-update-ghpages -e; fi

For Node.js projects

If your project is a Node.js project, you can simplify this by adding git-update-ghpages to your devDependencies.

npm install --save-dev --save-exact git-update-ghpages