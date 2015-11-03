Uploads a directory to gh-pages. Perfect for use with Travis-CI deployments.
git-update-ghpages rstacruz/myproject _docs
==> cd /var/folders/7d/tmp.9dgEYWLD
==> git init
Initialized empty repository in /var/folders/7d/tmp.9dgEYWLD
==> git checkout -b gh-pages
Switch to a new branch 'gh-pages'
==> Copying contents from _docs
x index.html
x license.html
x contributing.html
==> git commit -m Update
[gh-pages 06829a94] Update
16 files changed, 16085 insertions(+)
==> git push https://github.com/rstacruz/myproject.git gh-pages
==> rm -rf /var/folders/7d/tmp.9dgEYWLD
==> Done.
You can use Travis to automatically deploy your static website to GitHub pages.
Generate a GitHub token. Travis will use this to push to your repository on your behalf. You can use any name, but you can call it Travis CI. Keep this token somewhere safe; you can use it for any of your repositories that will need git-update-ghpages deployments.
Make sure Travis is already enabled on your repository. Go to your Travis's repo's settings page (
https://travis-ci.org/user/repo/settings), and add your token there as
GITHUB_TOKEN.
Be sure to turn off the "show this in build log" option.
Alternatively, you can also use the Travis CLI tool to add this to your repo as a secure variable:
travis encrypt GITHUB_TOKEN="your token here" --add
Add this to your
.travis.yml manifest. This will make a build happen after your test, then a deployment right after that. uIn this example, we're deploying
_docs to
user/repo.
# .travis.yml
node_js:
- '4'
env:
global:
- GIT_NAME: Travis CI
- GIT_EMAIL: nobody@nobody.org
- GITHUB_REPO: rstacruz/myproject
- GIT_SOURCE: docs
script:
- npm test # ...or whatever your test command is
- make build # ...or whatever your build command is
after_success:
- if [ "$TRAVIS_BRANCH" = "master" -a "$TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST" = "false" ]; then npm install git-update-ghpages && ./node_modules/.bin/git-update-ghpages -e; fi
If your project is a Node.js project, you can simplify this by adding
git-update-ghpages to your devDependencies.
npm install --save-dev --save-exact git-update-ghpages
# .travis.yml
after_success:
- if [ "$TRAVIS_BRANCH" = "master" -a "$TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST" = "false" ]; then ./node_modules/.bin/git-update-ghpages -e; fi