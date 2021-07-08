A low level git url parser.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save git-up yarn add git-up

📋 Example

var gitUp = require ( "git-up" ); console .log(gitUp( "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git" )); console .log(gitUp( "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git" ));

📝 Documentation

Parses the input url.

Params

String input : The input url.

Return

Object An object containing the following fields:

An object containing the following fields: protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).

(Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element). port (null|Number): The domain port.

(null|Number): The domain port. resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).

(String): The url domain (including subdomains). user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).

(String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls). pathname (String): The url pathname.

(String): The url pathname. hash (String): The url hash.

(String): The url hash. search (String): The url querystring value.

(String): The url querystring value. href (String): The input url.

(String): The input url. protocol (String): The git url protocol.

(String): The git url protocol. token (String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls).

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău