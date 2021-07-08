A low level git url parser.
# Using npm
npm install --save git-up
# Using yarn
yarn add git-up
// Dependencies
var gitUp = require("git-up");
console.log(gitUp("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"));
// => {
// protocols: []
// , port: null
// , resource: "github.com"
// , user: "git"
// , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"
// , hash: ""
// , search: ""
// , href: "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"
// , protocol: "ssh"
// }
console.log(gitUp("https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"));
// => {
// protocols: [ "https" ]
// , port: null
// , resource: "github.com"
// , user: ""
// , pathname: "/IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"
// , hash: ""
// , search: ""
// , href: "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/node-parse-url.git"
// , protocol: "https"
// }
There are few ways to get help:
gitUp(input)
Parses the input url.
input: The input url.
protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).
port (null|Number): The domain port.
resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).
user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).
pathname (String): The url pathname.
hash (String): The url hash.
search (String): The url querystring value.
href (String): The input url.
protocol (String): The git url protocol.
token (String): The oauth token (could appear in the https urls).
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
git-url-parse
gatsby-telemetry
@jamo/gatsby-telemetry
erxes-telemetry
front-end-styleguide-cli
front-end-styleguide-init
codelofts-git-url-parse
hubgit
gb-notifications
@apardellass/react-native-audio-stream
l2forlerna
react-native-plugpag-wrapper
ship-release
react-native-pulsator-native
react-native-kakao-maps
@geeky-apo/react-native-advanced-clipboard
native-apple-login
native-google-login
@hemith/react-native-tnk
react-native-contact-list
@corelmax/react-native-my2c2p-sdk
react-native-responsive-size
react-native-test-module-hhh
react-native-is7
git-web
@buganto/client
@datalogic/react-native-datalogic-module
birken-react-native-community-image-editor
native-kakao-login
react-native-modal-progress-bar
react-native-dsphoto-module
@hawkingnetwork/react-native-tab-view
rn-custom-tabview
drowl-base-theme-iconset
@ntt_app/react-native-custom-notification
react-native-flyy
@takeoffmedia/react-native-blueshift-integration