openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
guc

git-ultimate-cloner

by Kvs Sankar Kumar
3.1.2 (see all)

Are you tried of clone repo, opening in vs-code and installing packages... No more use hit and make your life simple

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Git ultimate cloner

For contributing please read this

Use this 😎😎😎

npm i -g git-ultimate-cloner

quick clone <repository-url>

Or this 🥵🥵🥵

cd desktop
cd projects
git clone <repo-url>
cd repository-name
code .
open terminal in vs code
npm install

What does it do?

  1. Clones your repo

  2. Installs all the npm packages Or dart, php... find more

  3. Opens your repositoy in your favorite ide

    All in a single step 🤩🤩🤩

  4. Set your default path so that WHEREVER you open your command prompt it will clone into the path you set

    Example: Your projects folder

Documentation

For usage details: quick --help

  1. To simply clone:

    quick clone <repo-link>

  2. To set default path to clone into:

    quick --set-folder default "C:\Users\SANKAR KUMAR\Desktop\projects"

  3. If u set a default folder but want to clone into current folder then:

    quick clone <repo-link> --folder current

  4. Set more custom folders to clone ur projects into respective folders:

    quick --set-folder myfolder "C:\Users\SANKAR KUMAR\Desktop\projects\myfolder"

  5. To clone into custom folder:

    quick clone <repo-link> --folder myfolder

  6. To open in your atom ide (by default opens in vscode):

    quick clone <repo-link> --ide atom

Currently supported various package managers:

Automatically searches and installs...

  1. NPM Packages
  2. PHP Modules
  3. Yarn and pnpm
  4. Dart Packages
  5. Ruby Gems
  6. Rust Crates
  7. Go Packages

For more feature suggestions visit:

GitHub Repo

Prerequsites

  1. NodeJS installed.
  2. git installed globally.

Contributors

Kvs Sankar Kumar

Kvs Sankar Kumar

GitHub LinkedIn

Tanmay Vyas

Tanmay Vyas

GitHub LinkedIn

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

GitHub LinkedIn 

if (youLikedOurPackage) {
  starThisRepository();
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial