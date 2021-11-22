For contributing please read this
npm i -g git-ultimate-cloner
quick clone <repository-url>
cd desktop
cd projects
git clone <repo-url>
cd repository-name
code .
open terminal in vs code
npm install
Clones your repo
Installs all the npm packages Or dart, php... find more
Opens your repositoy in your favorite ide
All in a single step 🤩🤩🤩
Set your default path so that WHEREVER you open your command prompt it will clone into the path you set
Example: Your projects folder
For usage details: quick --help
To simply clone:
quick clone <repo-link>
To set default path to clone into:
quick --set-folder default "C:\Users\SANKAR KUMAR\Desktop\projects"
If u set a default folder but want to clone into current folder then:
quick clone <repo-link> --folder current
Set more custom folders to clone ur projects into respective folders:
quick --set-folder myfolder "C:\Users\SANKAR KUMAR\Desktop\projects\myfolder"
To clone into custom folder:
quick clone <repo-link> --folder myfolder
To open in your atom ide (by default opens in vscode):
quick clone <repo-link> --ide atom
Automatically searches and installs...
For more feature suggestions visit:
Kvs Sankar Kumar
Tanmay Vyas
Dev Sharma
