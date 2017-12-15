Tools for parsing data out of git repositories.

About

The goal of node-git-tools is to provide a set of tools that can be used to easily write custom git commands or other scripts that are tightly integrated with git.

I expect the API to grow over time and will happily entertain any feature requests. If there is anything you'd like added, just file an issue.

Installation

npm install git-tools

Usage

var Repo = require ( "git-tools" ); var repo = new Repo( "path/to/repo" ); repo.authors( function ( error, authors ) { console .log( authors ); });

API

Repo.clone( options, callback )

Clones a repository and returns the new Repo instance.

options (Object): Options for cloning the repository. repo (String): The repository to clone from. path (String): The path to clone into. extra: Additional options can be provided, as documented below.

(Object): Options for cloning the repository. callback (Function; function( error, repo ) ): Function to invoke after cloning the repository. repo (Object): A new Repo instance for the cloned repository.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after cloning the repository.

This function accepts arbitrary options to pass to git clone . For example, to create a bare repository:

Repo.clone({ repo : "git://github.com/scottgonzalez/node-git-tools.git" , dir : "/tmp/git-tools" , bare : true });

Or to create a repo with limited history:

Repo.clone({ repo : "git://github.com/scottgonzalez/node-git-tools.git" , dir : "/tmp/git-tools" , depth : 5 });

Repo.isRepo( path, callback )

Determines if the specified path is a git repository.

path (String): The path to check.

(String): The path to check. callback (Function; function( error, isRepo ) ): Function to invoke after determining if the path is a git repository. isRepo (Boolean): Whether the path is a git repository.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after determining if the path is a git repository.

Note: This is equivalent to creating a Repo instance with path and calling isRepo() on the instance.

activeDays( [committish], callback )

Gets the number of active days (unique days of authorship). Includes activity by day, month, year, and the entire history.

committish (String; default: "master" ): Committish range to analyze.

(String; default: ): Committish range to analyze. callback (Function; function( error, activeDays ) ): Function to invoke after getting active days. activeDays (Object): Summary of active days.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting active days.

The activeDays object has the following form:

{ activeDays : Number , commits : Number , dates : { "YYYY-MM-DD" : Number ( commits ), ... }, years : { "YYYY" : { activeDays : Number , commits : Number , months : { "M" : { activeDays : Number , commits : Number , days : { "D" : { commits : Number }, ... } }, ... } }, ... } }

age( callback )

Gets the age of the repository.

callback (Function; function( error, age ) ): Function to invoke after getting the age. age (String): The age of the repository.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting the age.

authors( [committish], callback )

Gets all authors, sorted by number of commits.

committish (String; default: "master" ): Committish range to analyze.

(String; default: ): Committish range to analyze. callback (Function; function( error, authors ) ): Function to invoke after getting authors. authors (Array): All authors, sorted by number of commits.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting authors.

Each author object contains the following properties:

email (String): Author's email address.

(String): Author's email address. name (String): Author's name.

(String): Author's name. commits (Number): Number of commits.

(Number): Number of commits. commitsPercent (Number): Percentage of commits.

blame( options, callback )

Determine what revision and author last modified each line of a file.

options (Object): Options for the blame. path (String): The path to the file to run the blame for. committish (String; default: "HEAD" ): Revision or range to blame against.

(Object): Options for the blame. callback (Function; function( error, blame ) ): Function to invoke after blaming the file. blame (Array): Commit information for each line.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after blaming the file.

Each blame item contains the following properties:

commit : SHA of commit that most recently modified the line.

: SHA of commit that most recently modified the line. boundary : Boolean indicating whether the commit is a boundary for the range.

: Boolean indicating whether the commit is a boundary for the range. path : Path to the file at the time of the most recent modification to the line.

: Path to the file at the time of the most recent modification to the line. lineNumber : Line number within the file.

: Line number within the file. content : Contents of the line.

branches( callback )

Gets all branches in order of most recent commit.

callback (Function; function( error, branches ) ): Function to invoke after getting branches. branches (Array): All branches, sorted by most recent commit date.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting branches.

Each branch object contains the following properties:

name (String): Branch name.

(String): Branch name. sha (String): SHA-1 of most recent commit.

(String): SHA-1 of most recent commit. date (Date): Author date of most recent commit.

(Date): Author date of most recent commit. subject (String): Subject (first line) of most recent commit.

(String): Subject (first line) of most recent commit. author (Object): Author of most recent commit. email (String): Author's email address. name (String): Author's name.

(Object): Author of most recent commit.

config( name, callback )

Gets the value of a configuration option.

name (String): The name of the configuration option.

(String): The name of the configuration option. callback (Function; function( error, value ) ): Function to invoke after getting the configuration option. value (String|null): The value for the configuration option, or null if no value is set.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting the configuration option.

currentBranch( callback )

Gets the name of the currently checked out branch, if any.

callback (Function; function( error, branch ) ): Function to invoke after getting the branch. branch (String|null): Branch name, or null if in detached HEAD state.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting the branch.

describe( [options], callback )

Describes a committish.

options (Object): Options for describing the committish. committish (String): The committish to describe. Defaults to currently checked-out commit. extra: Additional options can be provided, as documented below.

(Object): Options for describing the committish. callback (Function; function( error, description ) ): Function to invoke after getting the description. description (String): Description of the committish.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting the description.

This function accepts arbitrary options to pass to git describe . For example, to get the long description:

Repo.describe({ long : true }, function ( err, description ) { console .log( description ); });

isRepo( callback )

Determines if the specified path is a git repository.

callback (Function; function( error, isRepo ) ): Function to invoke after determining if the path is a git repository. isRepo (Boolean): Whether the path is a git repository.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after determining if the path is a git repository.

remotes( callback )

Gets all remote repositories.

callback (Function; function( error, remotes ) ): Function to invoke after getting the remotes. remotes (Array): All remote repositories.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting the remotes.

Each remote object contains the following properties:

name (String): Remote name.

(String): Remote name. url (String): URL for the remote repository.

resolveCommittish( committish, callback )

Resolves a committish to a SHA1.

committish (String): Any committish to resolve.

(String): Any committish to resolve. callback (Function; function( error, sha ) ): Function to invoke after resolving the comittish. sha : SHA1 of the resolved committish.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after resolving the comittish.

Gets all tags in reverse chronological order.

Lightweight tags are sorted by author date and annotated tags are sorted by tagger date.

callback (Function; function( error, tags ) ): Function to invoke after getting tags. tags (Array): All tags, sorted by date.

(Function; ): Function to invoke after getting tags.

Each tag object contains the following properties:

name (String): Tag name.

(String): Tag name. sha (String): SHA-1 for the tag. For lightweight tags, this is the SHA-1 of the commit.

(String): SHA-1 for the tag. For lightweight tags, this is the SHA-1 of the commit. date (Date): Author date for ligthweight tags, tagger date for annotated tags.

License

Copyright Scott González and other contributors. Released under the terms of the MIT license.