Imports your commits from a repository into git-stats history.

This tool imports commits into the git-stats commit history. If you like to import all your commits from BitBucket and GitHub, check out the Repository Downloader project.

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

npm install --global git-stats-importer yarn global add git-stats-importer

Then, run git-stats-importer --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ git-stats-importer --help Usage: git-stats-importer [options] Options: -f, --find-repos <path> If this option is provided, the importer will search for repositories in the provided path (recursively). -d, --delete Delete the commits from selected repositories. -e, --emails <emails> Comma separated emails you want to include in the import process. By default it's the $GIT_AUTHOR_EMAIL value. -h, --help Displays this help. -v, --version Displays version information. Examples: git-stats-importer git-stats-importer --delete git-stats-importer --find-repos ~/github git-stats-importer --delete --find-repos ~/github Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats-importer

📋 Example

Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use npm install git-stats-importer (or yarn add git-stats-importer ):

var GitStatsImporter = require ( "git-stats-importer" ); var importer = GitStatsImporter({ delete : false , path : "~/some-project" , recursive : false , emails : [ "alice@example.com" , "bob@example.com" ] }); importer.on( "gitFolder" , function ( dir ) { }); importer.on( "import" , function ( data ) { }); importer.on( "error" , function ( err, data ) { }); importer.on( "delete" , function ( data ) { }); importer.on( "finish" , function ( data ) { });

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

