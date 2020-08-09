$ git-stats-importer
Imports your commits from a repository into git-stats history.
This tool imports commits into the
git-stats commit history. If you like to import all your commits from BitBucket and GitHub, check out the Repository Downloader project.
You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:
# Using npm
npm install --global git-stats-importer
# Using yarn
yarn global add git-stats-importer
Then, run
git-stats-importer --help and see what the CLI tool can do.
$ git-stats-importer --help
Usage: git-stats-importer [options]
Options:
-f, --find-repos <path> If this option is provided, the importer will
search for repositories in the provided path
(recursively).
-d, --delete Delete the commits from selected repositories.
-e, --emails <emails> Comma separated emails you want to include in the
import process. By default it's the
$GIT_AUTHOR_EMAIL value.
-h, --help Displays this help.
-v, --version Displays version information.
Examples:
git-stats-importer # imports the commits from the current repository
git-stats-importer --delete # deletes the commits from the current repo
git-stats-importer --find-repos ~/github # searches for repositories in the ~/github dir
git-stats-importer --delete --find-repos ~/github # deletes the commits from the ~/github dir
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats-importer
Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use
npm install git-stats-importer (or
yarn add git-stats-importer):
// Dependencies
var GitStatsImporter = require("git-stats-importer");
// Start importing
var importer = GitStatsImporter({
// If true, it will delete these commits
delete: false
// The path to the project/projects directory
, path: "~/some-project"
// If true, it will import all the repositories found
// in the provided path
, recursive: false
// A list with the emails
, emails: [
"alice@example.com"
, "bob@example.com"
]
});
// Output for git folders
importer.on("gitFolder", function (dir) {
/* do something when a git folder is found */
});
// Listen for import
importer.on("import", function (data) {
/* do something when a commit is imported */
});
// Listen for import
importer.on("error", function (err, data) {
/* do something when errors occur */
});
// Listen for delete
importer.on("delete", function (data) {
/* do something on delete */
});
// Listen for finish
importer.on("finish", function (data) {
/* do something on finish */
});
There are few ways to get help:
For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
