$ git-stats
Local git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars.
You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:
# Install the package globally
npm i -g git-stats
# Initialize git hooks
# This is for tracking the new commits
curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats/master/scripts/init-git-post-commit | bash
Then, run
git-stats --help and see what the CLI tool can do.
$ git-stats --help
Usage: git-stats [options]
Local git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars.
Options:
-r, --raw Outputs a dump of the raw JSON data.
-g, --global-activity Shows global activity calendar in the current
repository.
-d, --data <path> Sets a custom data store file.
-l, --light Enables the light theme.
-n, --disable-ansi Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles.
-A, --author Filter author related contributions in the current
repository.
-a, --authors Shows a pie chart with the author related
contributions in the current repository.
-u, --until <date> Optional end date.
-s, --since <date> Optional start date.
--record <data> Records a new commit. Don't use this unless you are
a mad scientist. If you are a developer just use
this option as part of the module.
-h, --help Displays this help.
-v, --version Displays version information.
Examples:
$ git-stats # Default behavior (stats in the last year)
$ git-stats -l # Light mode
$ git-stats -s '1 January 2012' # All the commits from 1 January 2012 to now
$ git-stats -s '1 January 2012' -u '31 December 2012' # All the commits from 2012
Your commit history is kept in ~/.git-stats by default. You can create
~/.git-stats-config.js to specify different defaults.
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats.
I know it's not nice to start your git commit calendar from scratch. That's why I created
git-stats-importer–a tool which imports or deletes the commits from selected repositories.
Check it out here: https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats-importer
The usage is simple:
# Install the importer tool
$ npm install -g git-stats-importer
# Go to the repository you want to import
$ cd path/to/my-repository
# Import the commits
$ git-stats-importer
# ...or delete them if that's a dummy repository
$ git-stats-importer --delete
Yes, that's also possible. I built a tool which downloads and then imports all the commits you have pushed to GitHub and BitBucket!
# Download the repository downloader
$ git clone https://github.com/IonicaBizau/repository-downloader.git
# Go to repository downloader
$ cd repository-downloader
# Install the dependencies
$ npm install
# Start downloading and importing
$ ./start
If you want to visualize the calendars that appear on GitHub profiles, you can do that using
ghcal.
# Install ghcal
$ npm install -g ghcal
# Check out @alysonla's contributions
$ ghcal -u alysonla
For more detailed documentation, check out the repository: https://github.com/IonicaBizau/ghcal.
If want to get even more GitHub stats in your terminal, you may want to try
github-stats--this is like
git-stats but with data taken from GitHub.
You can tweak the git-stats behavior using a configuration file in your home directory:
~/.git-stats-config.js.
This file should export an object, like below (defaults are listed):
module.exports = {
// "DARK", "LIGHT" or an object interpreted by IonicaBizau/node-git-stats-colors
"theme": "DARK"
// The file where the commit hashes will be stored
, "path": "~/.git-stats"
// First day of the week
, first_day: "Sun"
// This defaults to *one year ago*
// It can be any parsable date
, since: undefined
// This defaults to *now*
// It can be any parsable date
, until: undefined
// Don't show authors by default
// If true, this will enable the authors pie
, authors: false
// No global activity by default
// If true, this will enable the global activity calendar in the current project
, global_activity: false
};
Since it's a js file, you can
require any other modules there.
git-stats --raw outputs raw JSON format which can be consumed by other tools to generate results such as HTML files or images.
git-stats-html interprets the JSON data and generates an HTML file. Example:
# Install git-stats-html
npm install -g git-stats-html
# Export the data from the last year (generate out.html)
git-stats --raw | git-stats-html -o out.html
# Export data since 2015 (save the results in out.html)
git-stats --since '1 January 2015' --raw | ./bin/git-stats-html -o out.html --big
After we have the HTML file, we can generate an image file using
pageres by @sindresorhus:
# Install pageres
npm install -g pageres-cli
# Generate the image from HTML
pageres out.html 775x250
git-stats is working fine in terminal emulators supporting ANSI styles. It should work fine on Linux and OS X.
If you run
git-stats to display graph on Windows, please use a terminal that can properly display ANSI colors.
Cygwin Terminal is known to work, while Windows Command Prompt and Git Bash do not. Improvements are more than welcome! 💫
Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use
npm install git-stats (or
yarn add git-stats):
// Dependencies
var GitStats = require("git-stats");
// Create the GitStats instance
var g1 = new GitStats();
// Display the ansi calendar
g1.ansiCalendar({
theme: "DARK"
}, function (err, data) {
console.log(err || data);
});
