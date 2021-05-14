Local git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars.

I'd be curious to see your calendar with all your commits. Ping me on Twitter (@IonicaBizau). 😄 Until then, here's my calendar:

Contents

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

npm i -g git-stats curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats/master/scripts/init-git-post-commit | bash

Then, run git-stats --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

git-stats -- help Usage: git-stats [options] Local git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars. Options: -r, --raw Outputs a dump of the raw JSON data. -g, --global-activity Shows global activity calendar in the current repository. -d, --data <path> Sets a custom data store file. -l, --light Enables the light theme. -n, --disable-ansi Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles. -A, --author Filter author related contributions in the current repository. -a, --authors Shows a pie chart with the author related contributions in the current repository. -u, --until <date> Optional end date. -s, --since <date> Optional start date. --record <data> Records a new commit. Don't use this unless you are a mad scientist. If you are a developer just use this option as part of the module. -h, --help Displays this help. -v, --version Displays version information. Examples: git-stats git-stats -l git-stats -s '1 January 2012' git-stats -s '1 January 2012' -u '31 December 2012' Your commit history is kept in ~/.git-stats by default. You can create ~/.git-stats-config.js to specify different defaults. Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats.

Usage

Importing and deleting commits

I know it's not nice to start your git commit calendar from scratch. That's why I created git-stats-importer –a tool which imports or deletes the commits from selected repositories.

Check it out here: https://github.com/IonicaBizau/git-stats-importer

The usage is simple:

$ npm install -g git-stats-importer $ cd path/to/my-repository $ git-stats-importer $ git-stats-importer --delete

Importing all the commits from GitHub and BitBucket

Yes, that's also possible. I built a tool which downloads and then imports all the commits you have pushed to GitHub and BitBucket!

$ git clone https://github.com/IonicaBizau/repository-downloader.git $ cd repository-downloader $ npm install $ ./start

What about the GitHub Contributions calendar?

If you want to visualize the calendars that appear on GitHub profiles, you can do that using ghcal .

$ npm install -g ghcal $ ghcal -u alysonla

For more detailed documentation, check out the repository: https://github.com/IonicaBizau/ghcal.

If want to get even more GitHub stats in your terminal, you may want to try github-stats --this is like git-stats but with data taken from GitHub.

Using the configuration file

You can tweak the git-stats behavior using a configuration file in your home directory: ~/.git-stats-config.js .

This file should export an object, like below (defaults are listed):

module .exports = { "theme" : "DARK" , "path" : "~/.git-stats" , first_day : "Sun" , since : undefined , until : undefined , authors : false , global_activity : false };

Since it's a js file, you can require any other modules there.

Saving the data as HTML and images

git-stats --raw outputs raw JSON format which can be consumed by other tools to generate results such as HTML files or images.

git-stats-html interprets the JSON data and generates an HTML file. Example:

npm install -g git-stats-html git-stats --raw | git-stats-html -o out.html git-stats --since '1 January 2015' --raw | ./bin/git-stats-html -o out.html --big

After we have the HTML file, we can generate an image file using pageres by @sindresorhus:

npm install -g pageres-cli pageres out.html 775x250

Cross-platform compatibility

git-stats is working fine in terminal emulators supporting ANSI styles. It should work fine on Linux and OS X.

If you run git-stats to display graph on Windows, please use a terminal that can properly display ANSI colors.

Cygwin Terminal is known to work, while Windows Command Prompt and Git Bash do not. Improvements are more than welcome! 💫

📋 Example

Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use npm install git-stats (or yarn add git-stats ):

var GitStats = require ( "git-stats" ); var g1 = new GitStats(); g1.ansiCalendar({ theme : "DARK" }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); });

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău