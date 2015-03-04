openbase logo
git-static

by Mike Bostock
0.0.15

A versioned static file server backed by Git.

Downloads/wk
2

2

GitHub Stars
116

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors
2

2

Package

Dependencies
1

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Git Static

Serve static files backed by Git.

Installation

After running npm install, you'll want to initialize a bare Git repository to hold the static files:

mkdir repository
cd repository
git init --bare

Then, push from your source Git repository the files you want to serve:

cd ~/Development/other
git remote add static ~/Development/git-static/repository
git push static master

Now you can launch the server!

node node_modules/git-static/examples/server --repository repository

Go to http://localhost:3000/HEAD/path/to/file.html to view a file from the source repository. You can replace HEAD with a specific commit version, or with short names and aliases for commits such as "0ad4156" or "HEAD~1".

