Serve static files backed by Git.
After running
npm install, you'll want to initialize a bare Git repository to hold the static files:
mkdir repository
cd repository
git init --bare
Then, push from your source Git repository the files you want to serve:
cd ~/Development/other
git remote add static ~/Development/git-static/repository
git push static master
Now you can launch the server!
node node_modules/git-static/examples/server --repository repository
Go to http://localhost:3000/HEAD/path/to/file.html to view a file from the source repository. You can replace
HEAD with a specific commit version, or with short names and aliases for commits such as "0ad4156" or "HEAD~1".