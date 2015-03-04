Git Static

Serve static files backed by Git.

Installation

After running npm install , you'll want to initialize a bare Git repository to hold the static files:

mkdir repository cd repository git init --bare

Then, push from your source Git repository the files you want to serve:

cd ~/Development/other git remote add static ~/Development/git-static/repository git push static master

Now you can launch the server!

node node_modules/git-static/examples/server --repository repository