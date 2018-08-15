Get the current state of any git repository.
npm install git-state --save
var git = require('git-state')
var path = '/path/to/git/repo'
git.isGit(path, function (exists) {
if (!exists) return
git.check(path, function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(result) // => { branch: 'master',
// ahead: 0,
// dirty: 9,
// untracked: 1,
// stashes: 0 }
})
})
isGit(path, callback)
Calls the
callback with a boolean which is either
true or
false
depending on if the given path contains a git repository.
isGitSync(path)
Synchronous version of
isGit() which returns either
true or
false
depending on if the given path contains a git repository.
check(path[, options], callback)
Will check the state of the git repository at the given
path and call
the
callback. The
callback will be called with two arguments: An
optional error object and a result object.
The result object contains the following properties:
branch - The currently checked out branch
ahead - The amount of commits the current branch is ahead of the
remote (may be
NaN if there for instance is no remote)
dirty - The number of dirty files
untracked - The number of untracked files
stashes - The number of stored stashes
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
checkSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
check().
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
untracked(path[, options], callback)
Get the amount of untracked files in the git repository at the given
path.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a number representing the amount of untracked files.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
untrackedSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
untracked().
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
dirty(path[, options], callback)
Get the amount of dirty files in the git repository at the given
path.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a number representing the amount of dirty files.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
dirtySync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
dirty() .
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
branch(path[, options], callback)
Get the currently checked out branch in the git repository at the given
path.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a string with the branch name.
If the branch name cannot be found, a falsy value will be returned.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
branchSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
branch(). Returns null if no branch is set.
ahead(path[, options], callback)
Get the amount of commits the current branch in the git repository at
the given
path is ahead of its remote.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a number indicating the amount of commits the branch is ahead
of its remote.
If the number cannot be determined,
NaN will be returned instead.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
aheadSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
ahead().
If the number cannot be determined,
NaN will be returned instead.
commit(path[, options], callback)
Get the short-hash (e.g.
7b0a3ab) for the latest commit at
HEAD in
the git repository at the given
path.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a string containing the short-hash.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
commitSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
commit().
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
stashes(path[, options], callback)
Get the amount of stashed changes in the git repository at the given
path.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a number representing the amount of stashed changes.
Supports the following
options:
maxBuffer - largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or
stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (default:
200*1024)
stashesSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
stashes().
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
message(path[, options], callback)
Get the commit message of the latest commit.
The
callback will be called with two arguments: An optional error
object and a string containing the commit message.
messageSync(path[, options])
Synchronous version of
message().
Can throw error. This typically happens if you are running a too old version of Node.js (< 0.12), if git isn't found or if the path isn't a git repository.
Inside the
bin
folder is a set of shell scripts which will perform the same checks as
the
isGit() and
check() functions, but just in pure bash. This
allows you for instance to modify your command prompt without having to
invoke node (which can be kind of slow if done at every request). In
fact this is exactly what the
git-ps1 module does for you.
bin/isgit - exit code will be 0 if cwd is inside a git repo,
otherwise 1
bin/ahead - exit code will be 0 if result is
0, otherwise 1
bin/branch - exit code will be 0 if result is
master, otherwise 1
bin/dirty - exit code will be 0 if result is
0, otherwise 1
bin/untracked - exit code will be 0 if result is
0, otherwise 1
bin/stashes - exit code will be 0 if result is
0, otherwise 1
bin/commit - exit code will be 0 if a commit can be found, otherwise 1