openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

git-standup

by Kamran Ahmed
2.3.2 (see all)

Recall what you did on the last working day. Psst! or be nosy and find what someone else in your team did ;-)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

7.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/54
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

git-standup

Recall what you did on the last working day ..or be nosy and find what someone else did.

A little tool that I always wanted for myself. I work on several repositories on daily basis and it is mostly difficult for me to remember where I left off in each one of them. git-standup helps me with running standups and keeping track of what I have been doing. By default it gives you the most common usage i.e. shows you commits from the last working day in the current directory and the directories below current level plus it comes with several options to modify how it behaves.

Requirements

The only requirement is having good commit messages :)

Install

You can install git-standup using one of the options listed below

SourceCommand
curlcurl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kamranahmedse/git-standup/master/installer.sh \| sudo sh
npmnpm install -g git-standup
brewbrew update && brew install git-standup
aurpacaur -S git-standup-git
manualClone and run make install

Usage

Simply run it in your project directory and it will give you the output from the last working day

git standup

If you run it in a folder containing multiple git repositories, it will go through each of the projects and give you the standup report for each one of them.

Options

You can pass several options to modify how git-standup behaves

git standup [-a <author name>]
            [-w <weekstart-weekend>]
            [-m <max-dir-depth>]
            [-F]
            [-b <branch-to-use>]
            [-d <since-days-ago>]
            [-u <until-days-ago>]
            [-D <date-format>]
            [-A <after-date>]
            [-B <before-date>]
            [-L]
            [-g]
            [-h]
            [-f]
            [-s]
            [-r]
            [-c]
            [-R]

Here is the detail for each of the options

OptionDescription
aSpecify author to restrict search to e.g. -a "Kamran Ahmed" or -a "all"
bSpecify branch to restrict search to (unset: all branches, "\$remote/\$branch" to include fetches)
wSpecify week start and end days e.g. in UAE weekdays are from Sunday to Thursday so you can do -w SUN-THU
mSpecify the depth of recursive directory search e.g. -m 3 defaults to two
FForce recursion up to speficied depth even when git repository found earlier
dSpecify the number of days back to include e.g. -d 30 to get for a month
uSpecify the number of days back till which standup should run e.g. -u 3
LToggle inclusion of symbolic links in recursive directory search
DSpecify the date format for "git log" (default: relative) possible values
AShow the commits till after the given date
BShow the commits till before the given date
hDisplay the help screen
gShow if commit is GPG signed (G) or not (N)
fFetch the latest commits beforehand
sSilences the no activity message (useful when running in a directory having many repositories)
cShow diff-stat for every matched commit
rGenerates the standup report file git-standup-report.txt in the current directory
RDisplay the author date instead of the committer date

For the basic usage, all you have to do is run git standup in a repository or a folder containing multiple repositories

Single Repository Usage

To check all your personal commits from last working day, head to the project repository and run

$ git standup

git standup

Multiple Repository Usage

Open a directory having multiple repositories and run

$ git standup

git standup

This will show you all your commits since the last working day in all the repositories inside.

Directory depth

By default the script searches only in the current directory or one level deep. If you want to increase that, use the -m switch. If the base directory is a git repository you can use the -F switch to force the recursion.

$ git standup -m 3

Checking someone else's commits

If you want to find out someone else's commits do

# Considering their name on git is "John Doe"
$ git standup -a "John Doe"

Apart fromm restrict to commits from a certain user, you can also use -a flag to avoid certain users. You can do that if you enable perl regexp in your git installation git config --global grep.patternType perl, and use the author filter like below:

git standup -a'^(?!(renovate\[bot\]))'

git standup

Check what every contributor did

If you want to find out someone else's commits do

$ git standup -a "all"

Commits from n days ago

If you would like to show all your/someone else's commits from n days ago, you can do

# Show all my commits from 4 days ago
$ git standup -d 4

# Show all John Doe's commits from 5 days ago
$ git standup -a "John Doe" -d 5

git standup -d 5

Date filters

You can apply the filters on the commits shown. Use -A and -B flags to specify after and before dates

# Show all the commits after October 01, 2018
git standup -A "2018-10-01 00:00"
# Show all the commits till before October 01, 2018
git standup -B "2018-10-01 00:00"
# Show the commits between September 20 and September 30
git standup -A "2018-09-20 00:00:00" -B "2018-09-30 23:59"

Show Diff-stat

Add -c flag to show the diff-stat for each of the commits in standup results

git standup -c

Identifying Signed Commits

Add -g flag to check the GPG info

$ git standup -g

GPG Info

Specifying the date format

Add -D flag to specify the date format. Default is relative

Please note that it accepts the same format that you could pass while doing git log. For example

$ git standup -D relative
# Or instead of relative, it could be local|default|iso|iso-strict|rfc|short|raw etc

Branch Filter

Use of -b foobar option, which restricts returned results to commits present on branch foobar. Supports arbitrary branch specs, so for example -b origin/foobar would include data present on the remote that has not been merged locally.

# Use develop branch for standup
git standup -b develop

Directory whitelisting

If you want to restrict the standup to some paths, you can whitelist them by adding them to a .git-standup-whitelist file. For example if you have the below directory structure

├── Workspace              # All your projects are here
│   ├── project-a          # Some git repository called project-a
│   ├── project-b          # Some git repository called project-b
│   ├── sketch-files       # Some sketch files
│   ├── mockups            # Some balsamiq mockups
│   └── ...                # etc.
└── ...

And you want the git-standup to show logs for only project-a and project-b, you can do that by creating a .git-standup-whitelist file under the Workspace directory with the below contents and it will only consider these directories for the standup

project-a
project-b

Changing the Weekdays

By default, it considers that the work week starts on Monday and ends on Friday. So if you are running this on any day between Tuesday and Friday, it will show you your commits from the last day. However, if you are running this on Monday, it will show you all your commits since Friday.

If you want to change this, like I want because here in Dubai working days are normally Sunday to Thursday, you will have to do the following

$ git standup -w "SUN-THU"

Fetch commits before showing standup

If you have many repositories that you want to generate a standup for, it may be useful to automatically run git fetch before viewing the standup.

If you would like to automatically run git fetch --all before printing the standup, you can add the -f flag, as show below

$ git standup -f

Mixing options

Of course you can mix the options together but please note that if you provide the number of days, it will override the weekdays configuration (MON-FRI) and will show you the commits specifically from n days ago.

# Show all the John Doe's commits from 5 days ago
$ git standup -a "John Doe" -d 5

License

MIT © Kamran Ahmed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nikolay KolevIrvine, CA, US75 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Cloud Architect
5 months ago
Sercan Sebetçi17 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
10 months ago
Peter KissBudapest37 Ratings0 Reviews
An enthusiastic developer. 🚴
October 14, 2020
amiceliFrance7 Ratings0 Reviews
August 14, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial