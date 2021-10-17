GitHub style split diffs with syntax highlighting in your terminal.
This currently requires
node version 12 or newer to run.
npm install -g git-split-diffs
git config --global core.pager "git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX"
npm install git-split-diffs
git config core.pager "npx git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX"
git diff | git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX
By default, lines are wrapped to fit in the screen. If you prefer to truncate them, update the
wrap-lines setting:
git config split-diffs.wrap-lines false
By default, salient changes within lines are also highlighted:
You can disable this with the
highlight-line-changes setting:
git config split-diffs.highlight-line-changes false
Syntax highlighting is supported via shiki, which uses the same grammars and themes as vscode. Each theme specifies a default syntax highlighting theme to use, which can be overridden by:
git config split-diffs.syntax-highlighting-theme <name>
The supported syntax highlighting themes are listed at https://github.com/shikijs/shiki/blob/v0.9.3/docs/themes.md
You can disable syntax highlighting by setting the name to empty:
git config split-diffs.syntax-highlighting-theme ''
Split diffs can be hard to read on narrow terminals, so we revert to unified diffs if we cannot fit two lines of
min-line-width on screen. This value is configurable:
git config split-diffs.min-line-width 40
This defaults to
80, so screens below
160 characters will display unified diffs. Set it to
0 to always show split diffs.
You can pick between several themes:
Based on https://www.nordtheme.com/
git config split-diffs.theme-name arctic
This is the default theme.
git config split-diffs.theme-name dark
git config split-diffs.theme-name light
git config split-diffs.theme-name github-dark-dim
git config split-diffs.theme-name github-light
As seen on https://github.com/altercation/solarized
git config split-diffs.theme-name solarized-dark
git config split-diffs.theme-name solarized-light
git config split-diffs.theme-name monochrome-dark
git config split-diffs.theme-name monochrome-light
Tested by measuring the time it took to pipe the output
git log -p to
/dev/null via
git-split-diffs with the default theme:
|Features enabled
|ms/kloc
|Everything
|4661
|No syntax highlighting
|40
|No syntax highlighting, no inline change highlighting
|34
1 https://github.com/shikijs/shiki/pull/151 improves this to 333ms/kloc
Text coloring is implemented using Chalk which supports various levels of color. If Chalk is producing fewer colors than your terminal supports, try overriding Chalk's detection using a variation of the
--color flag, e.g.
--color=16m for true color. See Chalk's documentation or this useful gist on terminal support if issues persist.