gsd

git-split-diffs

by Shrey Banga
0.10.0 (see all)

GitHub style split diffs in your terminal

Overview

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-split-diffs

GitHub style split diffs with syntax highlighting in your terminal.

Screenshot of dark theme

Screenshot of github-light theme

Demo 1 | Demo 2

Usage

This currently requires node version 12 or newer to run.

Install globally

npm install -g git-split-diffs

git config --global core.pager "git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX"

Install locally

npm install git-split-diffs

git config core.pager "npx git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX"

Use manually

git diff | git-split-diffs --color | less -RFX

Customization

Line wrapping

By default, lines are wrapped to fit in the screen. If you prefer to truncate them, update the wrap-lines setting:

git config split-diffs.wrap-lines false

Inline changes

By default, salient changes within lines are also highlighted: Screenshot of inline changes

You can disable this with the highlight-line-changes setting:

git config split-diffs.highlight-line-changes false

Syntax highlighting

Syntax highlighting is supported via shiki, which uses the same grammars and themes as vscode. Each theme specifies a default syntax highlighting theme to use, which can be overridden by:

git config split-diffs.syntax-highlighting-theme <name>

The supported syntax highlighting themes are listed at https://github.com/shikijs/shiki/blob/v0.9.3/docs/themes.md

You can disable syntax highlighting by setting the name to empty:

git config split-diffs.syntax-highlighting-theme ''

Narrow terminals

Split diffs can be hard to read on narrow terminals, so we revert to unified diffs if we cannot fit two lines of min-line-width on screen. This value is configurable:

git config split-diffs.min-line-width 40

This defaults to 80, so screens below 160 characters will display unified diffs. Set it to 0 to always show split diffs.

Themes

You can pick between several themes:

Arctic

Based on https://www.nordtheme.com/

git config split-diffs.theme-name arctic

Screenshot of GitHub Dark (Dim) theme

Dark

This is the default theme.

git config split-diffs.theme-name dark

Screenshot of dark theme

Light

git config split-diffs.theme-name light

Screenshot of light theme

GitHub Dark (Dim)

git config split-diffs.theme-name github-dark-dim

Screenshot of GitHub Dark (Dim) theme

GitHub Light

git config split-diffs.theme-name github-light

Screenshot of GitHub Light theme

Solarized Dark

As seen on https://github.com/altercation/solarized

git config split-diffs.theme-name solarized-dark

Screenshot of Solarized Dark theme

Solarized Light

git config split-diffs.theme-name solarized-light

Screenshot of Solarized Light theme

Monochrome Dark

git config split-diffs.theme-name monochrome-dark

Screenshot of Monochrome Dark theme

Monochrome Light

git config split-diffs.theme-name monochrome-light

Screenshot of Monochrome Light theme

Performance

Tested by measuring the time it took to pipe the output git log -p to /dev/null via git-split-diffs with the default theme:

Features enabledms/kloc
Everything4661
No syntax highlighting40
No syntax highlighting, no inline change highlighting34

1 https://github.com/shikijs/shiki/pull/151 improves this to 333ms/kloc

Troubleshooting

Not seeing diffs side-by-side?

See #narrow-terminals

Not seeing colors, or seeing fewer colors?

Text coloring is implemented using Chalk which supports various levels of color. If Chalk is producing fewer colors than your terminal supports, try overriding Chalk's detection using a variation of the --color flag, e.g. --color=16m for true color. See Chalk's documentation or this useful gist on terminal support if issues persist.

Acknowledgements

  • diff-so-fancy for showing what's possible
  • shikijs for making it easy to do high quality syntax highlighting
  • chalk for making it easy to do terminal styling reliably
  • delta which approaches the same problem in Rust

