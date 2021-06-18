Allows tagging a webpack bundle or chunk with the Git SHA of the latest commit affecting that bundle. Useful for when you want to use long-term caching of your bundles, but want to tie the hash to something real and traceable.
Install via npm:
npm install git-sha-webpack-plugin
And then require for use in webpack:
// in webpack.config.js (or similar)
var GitSHAPlugin = require('git-sha-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// your config values here
output: {
filename: '[chunkgitsha].js'
},
plugins: [
new GitSHAPlugin({shaLength: 7})
]
}
shaLength
Allows truncating the SHA to a specific character length. 7 by default.