git-sha-webpack-plugin

by soundcloud
0.0.6 (see all)

Tag your webpack bundles with a Git SHA linked to the latest commit on that bundle

Readme

git-sha-webpack-plugin

Allows tagging a webpack bundle or chunk with the Git SHA of the latest commit affecting that bundle. Useful for when you want to use long-term caching of your bundles, but want to tie the hash to something real and traceable.

Usage

Install via npm:

npm install git-sha-webpack-plugin

And then require for use in webpack:

// in webpack.config.js (or similar)
var GitSHAPlugin = require('git-sha-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  
  // your config values here

  output: {
    filename: '[chunkgitsha].js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new GitSHAPlugin({shaLength: 7})
  ]
}

Options

shaLength

Allows truncating the SHA to a specific character length. 7 by default.

