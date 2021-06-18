Allows tagging a webpack bundle or chunk with the Git SHA of the latest commit affecting that bundle. Useful for when you want to use long-term caching of your bundles, but want to tie the hash to something real and traceable.

Usage

Install via npm:

npm install git-sha-webpack-plugin

And then require for use in webpack:

var GitSHAPlugin = require ( 'git-sha-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { output : { filename : '[chunkgitsha].js' }, plugins : [ new GitSHAPlugin({ shaLength : 7 }) ] }

Options

shaLength

Allows truncating the SHA to a specific character length. 7 by default.