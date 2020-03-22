Manage git hooks with the "git.scripts" field of the package.json like npm-scripts.

{ "name" : "your-project" , "version" : "0.0.0" , "description" : "" , "devDependencies" : { "git-scripts" : "*" }, "git" : { "scripts" : { "pre-commit" : "npm test" , "post-merge" : "npm install" } } }

See also this module's package.json as an example.

Installation

npm install git-scripts

NOTE: .git/hooks of your project is replaced when installed. You can restore it by uninstalling the module.

Description

git-scripts supports all hooks including the following:

applypatch-msg

pre-applypatch

post-applypatch

pre-commit

prepare-commit-msg

commit-msg

post-commit

pre-rebase

post-checkout

post-merge

pre-receive

update

post-receive

post-update

pre-auto-gc

post-rewrite

pre-push

CLI

npm install -g git-scripts

Usage : git-scripts <command> [options] Options: -h, -V, Commands: install [ path ] install git-scripts uninstall [ path ] uninstall git-scripts run < name > [args ...] run arbitrary scripts

NOTE: Usually, you don't need CLI. Hooks are enabled automatically when you install the module locally.

Using Programmatically

If you would like to use git-scripts programmatically, you can do that.

var scripts = require ( 'git-scripts' ); var project = scripts( 'somewhere/yourproject' ); project.install( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'git-scripts was installed.' ); project.run( 'pre-commit' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'pre-commit script succeeded.' ); }); });

Documentation

var scripts = require ( 'git-scripts' ); var project = scripts( 'somewhere/yourproject' );

Create a git-scripts instance for path .

Install git-scripts.

Uninstall git-scripts.

Run an arbitrary command of name .

Author

Naoyuki Kanezawa naoyuki.kanezawa@gmail.com

Maintainer

Huan LI (李卓桓) zixia@zixia.net

License

MIT